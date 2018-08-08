Inside Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's New Restaurant

Tom Tom is almost open for business.

The West Hollywood bar and restaurant, which was created by Vanderpump Rules‘ Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump (along with her husband Ken Todd), features an extra-large bar with unique vintage-style seating, elaborate custom wooden and crystal chandeliers and a rustic Victorian theme, brought to life by Nick Alain, a Miami-based industrial designer and creative director.

Located next door to Pump, another restaurant in Vanderpump’s growing empire, the space also has an outdoor patio with more seating and greenery.

The heavily vegetarian menu, curated by celebrity chef Penny Davidi and Villa Blanca Executive Chef Bryan Saure, will feature “hearty, healthy elegant bar food,” according to a press release. You can indulge in items like crispy shrimp jicama tacos, portobello and zucchini fries, cauliflower wings and an assortment of meat and cheese boards.

With Sandoval acting as the chief mixologist, a variety of specialty cocktails will also be available, including a “Tom Fashioned” and “Toulouse Your Mind” which is a mixture of absinthe, fresh lemon, pineapple and habanero crystals.

The restaurant was first discussed on the show in 2016 during the episode that featured Schwartz’s wedding to castmate Katie Maloney.

“Everybody is welcome,” Schwartz tells Bravo’s The Feast about the crowd they’re expecting to dine at the restaurant.

“Except there’s an 18-part handshake,” Sandoval joked. “I learned it in a night, it’s not that big of a deal.”

The restaurant is set to open to the public this weekend.