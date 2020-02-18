Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz Reveal They Will Open a ‘Grimy Dive Bar’ Together

After a successful launch of their Los Angeles bar and restaurant TomTom, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are thinking about expanding their partnership.

“We’re going to open a grimy dive bar together eventually,” Schwartz told PEOPLE while at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City on Saturday.

Sandoval jokingly added that “it’s going to be really seedy,” he said. “It’s going to have lots of violations and claims, lawsuits and nothing above a C grading.”

The potential new venture is a stark contrast from their current establishment — an upscale West Hollywood bar and restaurant decorated with unique vintage-style seating, elaborate custom wooden and crystal chandeliers, and a rustic Victorian theme.

The idea for Tom Tom was first discussed on the show in 2016 and was created with the help of Lisa Vanderpump, her husband Ken Todd and Miami-based industrial designer Nick Alain.

It officially opened in August 2018, and Sandoval told PEOPLE that they’re “super stoked” by the success it’s seen.

“It’s like everybody who makes it in Hollywood, it’s an overnight success,” said Schwartz. “But with the combined wisdom of Ken [Todd] and Lisa [Vanderpump] and Nick Alain, it’s like an overnight success ten years in the making.”

Sandoval added, “We bring, you know, sort of like the heart and soul, we’re there. We jump behind the bar sometimes.”

The 36-year-old actor acts as the venue’s chief mixologist, previously telling PEOPLE that he crafted up a variety of specialty cocktails, such as the “Tom Fashioned” and “Toulouse Your Mind” which is a mixture of absinthe, fresh lemon, pineapple and habanero crystals.

The duo also dished on their ability to work so well together in a professional setting while still maintaining a close friendship.

“We’ve always been pretty civil,” said Schwartz. “We have our disagreements but we sit down and we talk about it. Sometimes we’ll huff and puff and it can be a little melodramatic but that lasts a matter of hours.”

The reality stars’ night at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort (which also hosted their co-star James Kennedy on Friday) took Sandoval on a trip down memory lane to his time living in New York City.

“It’s nostalgic for me. I used to live in New York and I was a club promoter with friends,” he said. “We would come down to Atlantic City every third Thursday of the month and I don’t know. It’s sort of just a subconscious association of good times.”