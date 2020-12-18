Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Respond to Lawsuit Over Cocktail Book

"The allegations presented are false and frivolous," the reality stars said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are facing a lawsuit over their hit cocktail recipe book Fancy AF Cocktails.

The Vanderpump Rules stars are being sued by author Alison Baker over an alleged breach of contract relating to their 2019 publication, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baker reportedly claims that she contacted Madix in 2016 to discuss details on writing a book together, with the concept of a cocktail recipe from Madix's viewpoint as a reality star bartender at SUR in West Hollywood.

She also reportedly claims that Madix agreed to pay her 45 percent of the advance and royalties in addition to receiving a co-author credit on the publication, and alleges the idea for Fancy AF Cocktails was stolen in a "willful, malicious and fraudulent" manner.

"The allegations presented are false and frivolous," the couple told PEOPLE in a statement. "We will vigorously defend ourselves against these baseless claims."

A finalized version of the book proposal was completed by Baker in 2017 and the process was featured on Vanderpump Rules, according to the documents obtained by E! News.