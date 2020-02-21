Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Talks Her Wedding Diet and Wanting a Cake Made of Cheese

Image zoom

Stassi Schroeder may be a self-proclaimed basic bitch, but her wedding cake certainly won’t be.

The Vanderpump Rules star is knee-deep in plans for her October nuptials in Rome, where she’ll tie the knot to fiancé Beau Clark. She already has her dresses (Yes, multiple — one for the ceremony and one for the party.), she’s in the midst of narrowing down the guest list, and she has an idea of what will be on the dessert table, albeit it’s not really a dessert at all.

“I joke all the time that I don’t want a wedding cake because I don’t like sweets,” she tells PEOPLE. “If I had a cheese cake — but it’s blocks of cheese to make it look like a wedding cake — that would be perfect for me.”

Clark is on board with the idea, on one condition. “He’s like, ‘I’ll let you do that if I can have a dessert bar,’ ” Schroeder recalls. “And I’m like, ‘Fine, whatever, you can have your cannolis and I’ll have my cheese.’ “

The reality star recently took her love for dairy to the next level by partnering up with Real California Milk to launch their new CBD (California Based Dairy) dispensary in Venice, California. She was on site at the pop up on Thursday, doling out rolled ice cream, one of the many treats available there, before the venue opens to the public on Saturday.

Of course they’ll be other food groups at her upcoming wedding, which will be documented for Bravo. “I’m hoping that there’s lots of pasta, wine, maybe some cacio e pepe — it’s my favorite pasta in the world,” says Schroeder. The word “hoping” was intentional, she says. “I actually have to send my wedding planners out to Italy to do the taste testing themselves because I have zero time off to do that. So I don’t know what will be there.”

That laid-back approach extends to her plans for getting fit leading up to the big day. “Of course I want to try and look my best but I’m lazy and don’t work out that much,” she says. “So it’s kind of like, my favorite type of diet — if you would call it that — is I do mild, and I mean mild, intermittent fasting.”

“I can still eat the things that I want to eat, it’s like basically my diet is I don’t eat late at night,” she adds. “I can’t cut out things because I love food too much, I love eating too much, and if I feel deprived it’s like what is the point of life then if I can’t enjoy all the things that I love to eat. So I just eat them earlier on in the day.”

Schroeder announced her engagement to Clark in July. They celebrated another milestone in January: purchasing a house together in Hollywood Hills. Of all the special moments, that will inevitable happen at their wedding, Schroeder says she’s most looking forward to walking down the aisle and seeing her future husband’s face.

“It’s like a cheesy moment, but just watching him the whole time, I just, I’m really so excited,” she says. “It’s going to be great.”