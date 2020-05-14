Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Calls Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's Restaurant Tom Tom a 'Money Pit'

"It never ends up well," said Jax Taylor of opening a bar in Hollywood

Jax Taylor doesn't want a seat at this table.

On Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 40, replied to a comment on his Instagram post from earlier this month that showed himself cuddling with his pet dogs. Referring to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s West Hollywood bar, Tom Tom, a fan said they wish Taylor could own a restaurant or bar himself and "leave the others behind" — with the fan adding that they "hate the fact that Tom and Tom have prospered with that business."

However, as far as Taylor is concerned, he is not envious of his costars' business venture.

"I would never want to own a bar in Hollywood it’s a money pit. It never ends up well. But thanks," he replied to the fan's comment, keeping with his ongoing feud with Sandoval.

Reps for Tom Tom did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Decorated with unique vintage-style seating, elaborate custom wooden and crystal chandeliers, and a rustic Victorian theme, Tom Tom — which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic — has proven to be a hit for Schwartz, 37, and Sandoval, 36, who told PEOPLE in February that they're “super-stoked” by the positive reception.

“It’s like everybody who makes it in Hollywood, it’s an overnight success,” said Schwartz at the time. “But with the combined wisdom of Ken [Todd] and Lisa [Vanderpump] and Nick Alain, it’s like an overnight success 10 years in the making.”

Sandoval added: “We bring, you know, sort of like the heart and soul; we’re there. We jump behind the bar sometimes.”

The duo — who said they plan to open a "grimy dive bar" together one day — also dished about their ability to work well together in a professional setting while still maintaining a close friendship.

“We’ve always been pretty civil,” Schwartz said. “We have our disagreements, but we sit down and we talk about it. Sometimes we’ll huff and puff and it can be a little melodramatic, but that lasts a matter of hours.”

And there may be more to come for the Tom Tom duo. On Tuesday's night episode of the hit Bravo series, Schwartz and Sandoval engaged in discussions with Vanderpump about expanding Tom Tom with an outdoor garden.