Vanderpump Rules Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Go Cake Tasting for Their Wedding

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are in full wedding planning mode!

After celebrating Christmas together, the Vanderpump Rules stars stopped by the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky on Wednesday, where they’re set to tie the knot next year.

Cartwright, 29, shared a sweet photo of her and fiancé Taylor, 39, touring the venue after doing some menu tastings.

“Food and cake tastings today!!” she captioned the photo of the couple kissing. “It’s getting REAL! I’m so excited to marry my best friend.”

She also showed off the castle at sunset on her Instagram Story.

“It’s getting real, guys — it’s getting real!” she gushed.

The Bravo stars announced their engagement in June, with Cartwright showing off her 3-carat cushion-cut halo diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

The engagement came after the bombshell revelation that Taylor had cheated on Cartwright with former SUR employee Faith Stowers. They split at the end of last season while dealing with the fallout over his infidelity, but later reconciled off-camera, and on the reunion show, Taylor said that after his father died, he realized that Cartwright was the woman he wanted to be with and have a family with.

“We’ve kind of weathered the storm,” he previously told PEOPLE Now. “We’re still going through it … [but] we’re in a great place now — probably better than we’ve ever been.”

Appearing on PEOPLE Now earlier this month, the couple said wedding planning has been going along smoothly.

“We like the exact same things,” said Taylor. “Other than music, we like everything the same.”

The bride-to-be revealed that she even found her dress at the very first store she went to.

“I did not want to do that! I really wanted to have that experience of shopping … but I put it on and I just fell in love,” she said. “It’s not going to be on the show this season. I do try on dresses, though. But as soon as the cameras left, I stayed with the family and I happened to find it that day — which I’m actually excited about. I didn’t want it to be on the show because that would mean Jax would see it.”

She also said she had known she wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle since she was 10.

“So it was great that he loved the castle,” she said. “If he wouldn’t have liked that venue, that would have been horrible, because that was my passion.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.