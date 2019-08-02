Image zoom

Raise your glasses high to the long-awaited arrival of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s cocktail book.

The Vanderpump Rules couple, who recently purchased their first home in Los Angeles together, has finally announced a release date for their collection of boozy recipes, which is titled Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers and will hit stores on December 3.

“We like to think we’re all a mix of classy and trashy, so we hope you enjoy the cocktails we’ve created,” the reality stars said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We know how to make great drinks because we’ve been making them for years. And drinking them every chance we get! It was a tough job, but someone had to do it.”

The cover of the book features Sandoval wearing a tuxedo and white gloves laying an inflatable pool, while Madix lounges next to him in a bright-pink cocktail dress and matching platform pumps.

The project has been teased on the hit Bravo series over multiple seasons, and was originally slated to be released in 2017. It has also been a source of contention between the Madix and Sandoval on the show, with the couple—both of whom have been bartenders at Lisa Vanderpump‘s famed West Hollywood restaurants for years—sparring over who was going to be the face of the book.

The book is co-authored by Danny Pellegrino, host of the popular pop culture podcast Everything Iconic. Pellegrino had previously tweeted about the book in 2018 before signing on to help the pair with it. “Ariana & Tom’s cocktail book is going to be released one day & I vow to try a new recipe from it every week for an entire season when it is,” he wrote at the time.

Ariana & Tom's cocktail book is going to be released one day & I vow to try a new recipe from it every week for an entire season when it is. ❤️🍹🍸🥂🥃 #PumpRules — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) April 17, 2018

Fancy AF will feature recipes themed around the show, like the Tequila Katie (below), a reference to their co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s drunken alter ego.

Interwoven with the recipes will be behind-the-scenes stories of the cast, crafted with the help of Pellegrino, to satisfy fans’ never-ending appetite for the personal lives of the waitresses and bartenders of SUR (short for Sexy Unique Restaurant).

Last summer, Sandoval opened his own establishment, TomTom, with Vanderpump and cast mate Tom Schwartz. The lively cocktail bar and restaurant is adjacent to Vanderpump’s other hot spot PUMP, and just around the corner from SUR.

Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers is currently available for preorder.