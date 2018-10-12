35,000 Lbs. of TV Dinners Recalled for Being 'Unfit for Human Food'

Over 35,000 lbs. of refrigerated meals have been recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service this week due to spoilage concerns.

On Wednesday, the FSIS announced that Valley Fine Foods had recalled “approximately 35,516 pounds of heat-treated, not fully cooked meat and poultry products” due to concerns the products might contain “spoilage organisms that have rendered it unwholesome and unfit for human food,” according to a press release.

The affected products consist of their Simple Dishes’ Chicken Penne Alfredo, Chicken Primavera, Italian Sausage Ziti and Rigatoni with Metaballs and a Mushroom Cream Sauce.

All of the products were sold between Aug. 15 and Oct. 4 of this year and have the numbers P-22102B or M-22102B printed on the side of the package. The items would have been purchased in stores located in California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and North Carolina.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” according to the press release.

The FSIS was first notified about the potential problem on Oct. 10, six days after the company first became aware of the issue.

Those with questions or concerns over the recall can contact Valley Fine Foods at 844-833-6888.

See the full list of potentially tainted products here.