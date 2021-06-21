Vallery Lomas's Summer Fruit Tart with Cream Cheese Filling

The Foodie in New York blogger and winner of The Great American Baking Show says her patriotic dessert 'couldn't be easier to make. The crust is an easy-peasy press-in crust, and the filling is basically a no-bake cheesecake!'
Combine flour, salt and ¼ cup powdered sugar in a large bowl. Add butter, and stir until combined and a soft dough forms. Using floured hands, press dough into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch tart pan, preferably with a removable bottom. Refrigerate until dough is firm, about 20 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350°. Remove tart pan from refrigerator, and prick bottom of crust with a fork. Line with aluminum foil or parchment paper, and fill with dried beans or pie weights. Bake until crust surface appears dry, about 20 minutes. Remove beans and foil. Return to oven, and bake at 350° until golden brown, 10 to 15 more minutes. Remove crust from oven, and cool completely on a cooling rack, about 30 minutes.
Place cream cheese, heavy cream, ½ cup powdered sugar and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until filling is thick and smooth and very stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. (The mixture may be lumpy at first from the cold cream cheese, but it will smooth out if you continue beating.)
Spread cream cheese mixture evenly in cooled tart crust. Top with fruit.
Place jam in a microwavable bowl, and microwave on high just until jam becomes more liquid (but not hot), 10 to 20 seconds. Brush jam on top of the fruit. Refrigerate tart at least 30 minutes before serving. Tart can be refrigerated up to 2 days.