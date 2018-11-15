Vallery Lomas' Chocolate Dipped Orange Madeleines

“They are my go-to for every event,” says the reigning champion of The Great American Baking Show.
Chocolate Dipped Orange Madeleines
¾ cup (6 oz.) unsalted butter, plus softened butter for greasing pans
1⅓ cups (about 5 oz.) bleached cake flour, plus more for dusting pans
2 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. kosher salt
4 large eggs
¾ cup granulated sugar
2 Tbsp. honey
2 Tbsp. orange zest (from 2 oranges)
1 cup milk chocolate chips
1. Grease 2 (12-mold) madeleine pans or mini muffin pans with softened butter; dust with flour. Chill in refrigerator until butter hardens, about 10 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°. Microwave ¾ cup butter in a small microwavable bowl on high until melted, 30 to 45 seconds; set aside.
3. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Beat eggs, sugar, honey and zest with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment until pale and frothy, 2 to 3 minutes. Fold flour mixture into egg mixture using a spatula until just combined. Add melted butter; stir until just combined.
4. Spoon batter evenly into madeleine molds, filling each ¾ full. Bake until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool in pans 5 minutes; transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.
5. Microwave chocolate in a small microwaveable bowl on medium until melted, 1½ to 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Dip halves of cooled cookies into chocolate. Transfer to a plate lined with parchment paper; let chocolate set, about 30 minutes.
Makes: 24
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes