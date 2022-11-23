Valerie Bertinelli's Divorce Settlement Includes Paying Ex Tom Vitale $2.2 Million

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale officially settled their divorce on Tuesday, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 02:55 PM
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale have officially settled their divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, they settled their divorce and filed a proposed judgment. The 12-page document has been signed by both parties and their lawyers.

Per the documents, the Food Network star will pay her ex-husband $2.2 million "in full, final, and complete settlement and satisfaction of any and all claims between them." Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will receive spousal support, as "set forth in the Prenuptial Agreement," the documents read.

On Tuesday, Bertinelli celebrated her divorce by posting a candid clip at the airport on the way to see her son — 31-year-old musician Wolfgang Van Halen. "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed," she said.

Added Bertinelli: "On 11/22/22, I am officially f------ divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over."

She ended the video with, "Yes!" Bertinelli also wrote the words "happily divorced" over her footage.

The Hot in Cleveland star filed for divorce in May, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021. Per documents PEOPLE obtained at the time, proceedings were settled by a private judge, Hank Goldberg. This includes the Spousal Support and Attorney Fees issue, along with the bifurcated Validity of Premarital Agreement proceeding. Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale appeared in court.

After the Golden Globe winner filed for divorce from Vitale, he asked in June to be awarded spousal support, per documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, which PEOPLE obtained at the time.

According to the documents, Vitale also sought to block Bertinelli from requesting spousal support, in addition to challenging the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

Valerie Bertinelli attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images); Tom Vitale attend the 2012 Los Angeles Women's Expo - Day 1 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Vincent Sandoval/Getty

In July, Bertinelli responded to her ex's challenge of their premarital agreement by filing a 13-page request to bifurcate her marital status from financial issues in her and Tom Vitale's divorce, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. The court documents noted that Bertinelli was looking for "an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement."

Ultimately, Bertinelli's request meant a separate trial from any other outstanding issues regarding the divorce — a move she made after Vitale asked to be awarded $50,000 per month in spousal support and $200,000 in legal fees in early July, according to the records.

Bertinelli's request argued that their premarital agreement, signed in 2010 before the two got married, contains a "waiver of temporary and permanent spousal support."

​​In court documents from the initial divorce filing, Bertinelli cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

Bertinelli married Vitale in 2011 during a New Year's Day ceremony at their cliff-side Malibu home after several years of dating. They were introduced by her brother Patrick.

NOVEMBER 24th 2021: Actress Valerie Bertinelli reportedly files for legal separation from husband Tom Vitale after ten years of marriage. - File Photo by: zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx 2008 10/25/08 Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale at the 30th Anniversary Carousel of Hope Ball held on October 25, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California.
zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx

Bertinelli recently parted ways with the shoes she wore on their wedding day.

"Dropped a few things off with @therealreal," Bertinelli, 62, captioned a series of photos that included sleek brown Jimmy Choo strappy heels complete with diamond studs. In the snap, Bertinelli also held what appeared to be two wedding bands in front of a classic Tiffany & Co. box.

"A couple of Tiffany rings that have some bad memories attached and a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011 😉," she said of her items, adding: "They should be up in a couple of weeks! ✨💖."

Related Articles
Valerie Bertinelli attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images); Tom Vitale attend the 2012 Los Angeles Women's Expo - Day 1 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)
Valerie Bertinelli Celebrates Being Officially Divorced from Tom Vitale: 'Second Best Day of My Life'
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale Settle Divorce Nearly 1 Year After Separating
Tom Vitale and actress Valeri Bertinelli attends Fashion For Life 2009 benefit at California Market Center on May 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Valerie Bertinelli Requests Separate Trial to Validate Prenup in Divorce from Tom Vitale
Tom Vitale and Valerie Bertinelli visit the SiriusXM Studio on October 17, 2012 in New York City
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale's Relationship Timeline
Valerie Bertinelli Sells Wedding Shoes
Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing
Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Valerie Bertinelli Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $2.5 Million After Divorce — See Inside!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Chuck Lorre and Arielle Mandelson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
'Big Bang Theory' Creator Chuck Lorre Files for Divorce from 3rd Wife Arielle Lorre After 3 Years
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli 'Can't Imagine Ever Trusting Anyone' After Tom Vitale Divorce
julianne hough; brooks laich
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Had Prenup in Place as New Docs Reveal Details of Their Divorce
Dr. Dre and wife Nicole Young
Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Nicole Young Is Seeking $2 Million in Temporary Spousal Support
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika Girardi's Husband Tom Asks Court to Terminate Its Ability to Award Her Spousal Support
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Is Officially Finalized
Scooter Braun Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife $20 Million in Divorce Settlement But Gets to Keep Private Jet
Scooter Braun to Pay Ex-Wife $20 Million in Divorce Settlement but Gets to Keep Private Jet
Ian Ziering and Erin Ziering
'Beverly Hills 90210' 's Ian Ziering and Ex-Wife Erin Ludwig Agree to Divorce Settlement
Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee
Jesse Williams Given Visitation in Custody Filing, He and Ex-Wife Ordered to Co-Parenting Sessions