Valerie Bertinelli's Divorce Settlement Includes Paying Ex Tom Vitale $2.2 Million

Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale have officially settled their divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, they settled their divorce and filed a proposed judgment. The 12-page document has been signed by both parties and their lawyers.

Per the documents, the Food Network star will pay her ex-husband $2.2 million "in full, final, and complete settlement and satisfaction of any and all claims between them." Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will receive spousal support, as "set forth in the Prenuptial Agreement," the documents read.

On Tuesday, Bertinelli celebrated her divorce by posting a candid clip at the airport on the way to see her son — 31-year-old musician Wolfgang Van Halen. "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed," she said.

Added Bertinelli: "On 11/22/22, I am officially f------ divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over."

She ended the video with, "Yes!" Bertinelli also wrote the words "happily divorced" over her footage.

The Hot in Cleveland star filed for divorce in May, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021. Per documents PEOPLE obtained at the time, proceedings were settled by a private judge, Hank Goldberg. This includes the Spousal Support and Attorney Fees issue, along with the bifurcated Validity of Premarital Agreement proceeding. Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale appeared in court.

After the Golden Globe winner filed for divorce from Vitale, he asked in June to be awarded spousal support, per documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, which PEOPLE obtained at the time.

According to the documents, Vitale also sought to block Bertinelli from requesting spousal support, in addition to challenging the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Vincent Sandoval/Getty

In July, Bertinelli responded to her ex's challenge of their premarital agreement by filing a 13-page request to bifurcate her marital status from financial issues in her and Tom Vitale's divorce, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. The court documents noted that Bertinelli was looking for "an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement."

Ultimately, Bertinelli's request meant a separate trial from any other outstanding issues regarding the divorce — a move she made after Vitale asked to be awarded $50,000 per month in spousal support and $200,000 in legal fees in early July, according to the records.

Bertinelli's request argued that their premarital agreement, signed in 2010 before the two got married, contains a "waiver of temporary and permanent spousal support."

​​In court documents from the initial divorce filing, Bertinelli cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

Bertinelli married Vitale in 2011 during a New Year's Day ceremony at their cliff-side Malibu home after several years of dating. They were introduced by her brother Patrick.

zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx

Bertinelli recently parted ways with the shoes she wore on their wedding day.

"Dropped a few things off with @therealreal," Bertinelli, 62, captioned a series of photos that included sleek brown Jimmy Choo strappy heels complete with diamond studs. In the snap, Bertinelli also held what appeared to be two wedding bands in front of a classic Tiffany & Co. box.

"A couple of Tiffany rings that have some bad memories attached and a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011 😉," she said of her items, adding: "They should be up in a couple of weeks! ✨💖."