Valerie Bertinelli Is Thankful for 'Support of My Family' on First Christmas Since Her Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli penned a thank you note to her loved ones over the holiday season.

The Food Network star, 62, posted a lengthy note on Instagram next to a cartoon illustration of what appears to be a steampunk Santa Claus reflecting on the importance of spending the holiday with those who "matter the most."

"Merry Christmas, everyone! 🎄 As we end another year, I cannot help but feel grateful for the love and support of my family and loved ones. ✨ There's nothing quite like spending time with the people who matter most, and I hope you all can do the same this holiday season," she wrote.

"Let's take a moment to appreciate the special moments we share with our loved ones and the joy and warmth they bring to our lives," she continued. "Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year! Love, Valerie."

On her Instagram story, she also posted a short video wishing her cats a "Merry Christmas" while giving them loving pats on the head on the stairs of her home.

This marked her first Christmas since her divorce from Tom Vitale. The pair, who were married for 10 years, settled their divorce in November. She called the day the "second best day" of her life.

Bertinelli celebrated Thanksgiving with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop in Milan with other family members, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. On Turkey Day, she shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way."

The Hot in Cleveland star filed for divorce in May, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021. They officially settled their divorce in late November 2022.

Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bertinelli paid her ex-husband $2.2 million "in full, final, and complete settlement and satisfaction of any and all claims between them." Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will receive spousal support, as "set forth in the Prenuptial Agreement," the documents read.

Bertinelli celebrated her divorce by posting a candid clip at the airport on the way to see her son. "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed," she said.

Added Bertinelli: "On 11/22/22, I am officially f------ divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over."

She ended the video with, "Yes!" Bertinelli also wrote the words "happily divorced" over her footage.

In June, the actress appeared on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and got emotional when asked if she ever wanted to look for love again, responding, "Oh, God no."

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," Bertinelli added.

​​In court documents from the initial divorce filing, Bertinelli cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.