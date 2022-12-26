Valerie Bertinelli Is Thankful for 'Support of My Family' on First Christmas Since Her Divorce

"There's nothing quite like spending time with the people who matter most, and I hope you all can do the same this holiday season," she wrote

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 26, 2022 11:07 AM
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Valerie Bertinelli penned a thank you note to her loved ones over the holiday season.

The Food Network star, 62, posted a lengthy note on Instagram next to a cartoon illustration of what appears to be a steampunk Santa Claus reflecting on the importance of spending the holiday with those who "matter the most."

"Merry Christmas, everyone! 🎄 As we end another year, I cannot help but feel grateful for the love and support of my family and loved ones. ✨ There's nothing quite like spending time with the people who matter most, and I hope you all can do the same this holiday season," she wrote.

"Let's take a moment to appreciate the special moments we share with our loved ones and the joy and warmth they bring to our lives," she continued. "Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year! Love, Valerie."

On her Instagram story, she also posted a short video wishing her cats a "Merry Christmas" while giving them loving pats on the head on the stairs of her home.

This marked her first Christmas since her divorce from Tom Vitale. The pair, who were married for 10 years, settled their divorce in November. She called the day the "second best day" of her life.

Bertinelli celebrated Thanksgiving with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop in Milan with other family members, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. On Turkey Day, she shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way."

Valerie Bertinelli attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images); Tom Vitale attend the 2012 Los Angeles Women's Expo - Day 1 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Vincent Sandoval/Getty

The Hot in Cleveland star filed for divorce in May, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021. They officially settled their divorce in late November 2022.

Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bertinelli paid her ex-husband $2.2 million "in full, final, and complete settlement and satisfaction of any and all claims between them." Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will receive spousal support, as "set forth in the Prenuptial Agreement," the documents read.

Bertinelli celebrated her divorce by posting a candid clip at the airport on the way to see her son. "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed," she said.

Added Bertinelli: "On 11/22/22, I am officially f------ divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over."

She ended the video with, "Yes!" Bertinelli also wrote the words "happily divorced" over her footage.

In June, the actress appeared on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and got emotional when asked if she ever wanted to look for love again, responding, "Oh, God no."

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," Bertinelli added.

​​In court documents from the initial divorce filing, Bertinelli cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

Related Articles
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing
Valerie Bertinelli's Divorce Settlement Includes Paying Ex Tom Vitale $2.2 Million
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Valerie Bertinelli attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images); Tom Vitale attend the 2012 Los Angeles Women's Expo - Day 1 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)
Valerie Bertinelli Celebrates Being Officially Divorced from Tom Vitale: 'Second Best Day of My Life'
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: TV personality Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Lindsie Chrisley Says 'Nothing Can Prepare You for Waking Up on Christmas Morning Without Your Child'
Tom Vitale and Valerie Bertinelli visit the SiriusXM Studio on October 17, 2012 in New York City
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Darlene Love attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 13: Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Darlene Love's Last Holiday Shows of Year Sell Out After Mariah Carey Calls Her 'Queen of Christmas'
Tamar Braxton attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Getty Images) https://www.instagram.com/p/CmgKey1upek/ tamarbraxton Verified This isn’t an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post.. literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!! I was taken to @northsidehosp and was met by the BEST nurses and doctors including @therealdrjackie to find out what’s wrong… yall, I have the FLU 🤦🏽‍♀️ and let me tell u it’s worse than COVID in my opinion… I’m on 5 different medications 😩..please be careful.. I wasn’t around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y’all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this🤦🏽‍♀️ .. oh yeah I’m completely isolated cause it’s hella contagious 😷 I love y’all for real ❤️ Edited · 13h
Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital After Shopping with Friends: 'I Thought God Was Taking Me Home'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: (L-R) Ben Youcef and Sandra Lee attend The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media Presented By A&E at The Pool on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
Sandra Lee Spends First Christmas with Ben Youcef and His Twins at a Mall After Canceled Flight
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale Settle Divorce Nearly 1 Year After Separating
Ant Anstead, Hudson
Ant Anstead 'Melts' at Son Hudson's Christmas Concert After Settling Custody Battle
Jana Kramer Holiday Season
Jana Kramer Is Making 'Awesome Amazing' Christmas Memories with Kids Following Divorce: 'So Fun'
Valerie Bertinelli Sells Wedding Shoes
Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'
TOLUCA LAKE, CA - MAY 01: Eddie Van Halen attends the 10th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic at Lakeside Country Club on May 1, 2017 in Toluca Lake, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for George Lopez Foundation); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Valerie Bertinelli attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Actor Matthew Perry attends the "Six Degrees Of Separation" Opening Night Celebration at the Barrymore Theatre on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Shared Make-Out Story: 'Mortified'
Ant Anstead, Christina Hall
Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Settle Custody Battle and Will No Longer Go to Trial
Tom Vitale and actress Valeri Bertinelli attends Fashion For Life 2009 benefit at California Market Center on May 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Valerie Bertinelli Requests Separate Trial to Validate Prenup in Divorce from Tom Vitale
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Confirm Divorce
''Real Housewives of Atlanta' ' 's Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reach Agreement to Settle Their Divorce