Valerie Bertinelli Shares Sweet Message on First Valentine's Day Since Her Divorce

The Food Network star has been open about her healing journey and trauma from past relationships on social media

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 05:47 PM
46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Valerie Bertinelli is spreading love.

Monday marks Bertinelli's first Valentine's Day since her divorce from Tom Vitale was settled late last year — and she shared a sweet message of love for her followers to mark the holiday.

In an Instagram Story, Bertinelli reshared a post from author Nanea Hoffman, who runs @SweatpantsAndCoffee.

"Just a reminder that you experience love every single day if you're paying attention," Hoffman's words read. "It doesn't have to be chocolates and flowers and a fancy dinner with a partner. Love is when you get lost something that lights you up."

Along with sharing more unconventional descriptions of love, the post closed out by saying, "You love and are loved every day."

Bertinelli shared a gif alongside the post that read "feel my hugs."

valerie bertinelli's valentine's post
Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

The actress filed for divorce from Vitale in May 2022, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021. In November 2022, she shared on Twitter that she was celebrating what she called the "second best day of my life," when she became officially divorced from Vitale. (She was also married to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.)

The Hot in Cleveland alum has been open about her healing journey and trauma from past relationships on social media. Most recently, she opened up late last month about "finding texts" and being called "fat and lazy" in the past. While updating fans on her Dry January status, she shared how she was feeling emotionally, too.

"I have been screamed at so many times and told how fat and lazy I am," Bertinelli said in an Instagram video. "I realize…that was someone just projecting on me whatever they needed to project on me, but my part in all of it was believing it, and I don't believe it anymore. But it still doesn't stop the feelings from coming up and the hurt."

Bertinelli has said that through "journaling, therapy and especially humor," she is healing.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CopeUXEsBLN/. Mark Ruffalo/Instagram mark ruffalo Sunrise Coigney
Mark Ruffalo Shares Throwback Photo with 'Forever Valentine' Wife Sunrise Coigney: 'We Got a Good Thing'
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Photos of His 'True Love' on Valentine's Day: 'The Sweetest'
Shailene Woodley at the Adidas x Stella McCartney Launch Event held at Henson Recording Studios on February 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Shailene Woodley Documents Eventful Solo Outing at the Movies: 'Happy Valentine's Day'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her 'Real Magnetic Love' with Cole Tucker 5 Days After Confirming Engagement
ty pennington, Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington Reveals He Had a Valentine's Day Mixup in Texts with Wife Kellee: 'Remember the Important Dates'
Buddy Valastro and Lisa Valastro at Anjelica's restaurant
Buddy Valastro Tells Wife Lisa 'You Make Me Complete' in Romantic Tribute for Valentine's Day
Kristen Stewart’s Fiance Dylan Meyer Posts Sweet Message for Valentine's Day
Kristen Stewart's Fiancée Dylan Meyer Shares Sweet Message to the Actress for Valentine's Day
Alex Rodriguez Posts Sweet Tribute to Jaclyn Cordeiro for Valentines Day
Alex Rodriguez Posts Sweet Tribute for Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro on Her Valentine's Day Birthday
Nick Viall Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Says 'Life Has Forever Changed' While Celebrating First Valentine's Day Engaged to Natalie Joy
gal gadot
Gal Gadot on Spending Valentine's Day Apart from Husband: 'Makes Me Appreciate Everything We Have Even More'
Lauren Sanchez Shares Valentine's Day Selfie with Partner Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sánchez Shares Sweet Selfies with Partner Jeff Bezos for Valentine's Day 2023: 'My Heart Is Full'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Coo1rldutI_/. Hugh Jackman/Instagram
Hugh Jackman Shares Valentine's Day Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'You Light Up the Room'
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe a Happy Valentine's Day with Sweet Photo and Video: 'Forever'
Pamela Anderson rollout
Pamela Anderson Joins Bumble to Help Survivors of Domestic Violence: 'Give Love Another Chance'
https://www.instagram.com/chrisevans/. Chris Evans/Instagram
Chris Evans Shares Sweet Photos with Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Valentine's Day
Chris Olsen Reveals Favorite Stars He’s Delivered Coffee to — And Spills His ‘Forever’ Dream Celeb
Chris Olsen Delivers Coffee to Celebs on TikTok — He Dishes on His Favorite Stars and 'Dream' Delivery