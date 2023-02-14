Valerie Bertinelli Shares Sweet Message on First Valentine's Day Since Her Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli is spreading love.

Monday marks Bertinelli's first Valentine's Day since her divorce from Tom Vitale was settled late last year — and she shared a sweet message of love for her followers to mark the holiday.

In an Instagram Story, Bertinelli reshared a post from author Nanea Hoffman, who runs @SweatpantsAndCoffee.

"Just a reminder that you experience love every single day if you're paying attention," Hoffman's words read. "It doesn't have to be chocolates and flowers and a fancy dinner with a partner. Love is when you get lost something that lights you up."

Along with sharing more unconventional descriptions of love, the post closed out by saying, "You love and are loved every day."

Bertinelli shared a gif alongside the post that read "feel my hugs."

Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

The actress filed for divorce from Vitale in May 2022, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021. In November 2022, she shared on Twitter that she was celebrating what she called the "second best day of my life," when she became officially divorced from Vitale. (She was also married to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.)

The Hot in Cleveland alum has been open about her healing journey and trauma from past relationships on social media. Most recently, she opened up late last month about "finding texts" and being called "fat and lazy" in the past. While updating fans on her Dry January status, she shared how she was feeling emotionally, too.

"I have been screamed at so many times and told how fat and lazy I am," Bertinelli said in an Instagram video. "I realize…that was someone just projecting on me whatever they needed to project on me, but my part in all of it was believing it, and I don't believe it anymore. But it still doesn't stop the feelings from coming up and the hurt."

Bertinelli has said that through "journaling, therapy and especially humor," she is healing.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.