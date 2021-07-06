Valerie Bertinelli Shares Her 'Easy Summer' Pasta Salad Recipe for Your Next Cookout

"It's just that nice little break from all the ribs and the burgers and the hotdogs," the Food Network star said of the tasty dish

Valerie Bertinelli is sharing some summer cooking tips!

While appearing virtually on the Today show Tuesday, the 61-year-old actress and Food Network star shared her recipe for a ginger miso pasta salad, which she described is a "really easy summer" treat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Composed of cavatappi, broccoli florets, Persian cucumbers and red bell pepper, the recipe also includes shelled edamame, shredded carrot, chopped chives and some sesame seeds.

Then, a dressing is made up of white miso paste, grated ginger, lime juice, low-sodium soy sauce, canola oil, rice vinegar, toasted sesame oil and some toasted sesame seeds.

The pasta, Bertinelli said, is one that can be served warm, cold or at room temperature. "It travels really well if you're going to somebody's cookout," she added. "It's just that nice little break from all the ribs and the burgers and the hotdogs."

During her Today appearance, Bertinelli also chatted a bit about her forthcoming memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, which is set to be published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in January 2022.

Detailing that she is "so nervous" to release the project, Bertinelli said, "It's a very, very personal book."

"It all started on your show almost two years ago," she continued to the Today co-hosts. "My journey has taken me from — I just don't want to beat myself up anymore. And I know so many women my age, younger, older, that we're so busy beating ourselves up that we just don't find the love and the wonder and the grace that are really within us."