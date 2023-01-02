Valerie Bertinelli Says She Is 'Free' on First New Year's Day Since Divorce from Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli is ready to embrace the new year!

The Food Network star, 62, who admitted that she had a tough 2022 — which included her divorce from Tom Vitale — is looking ahead with fresh eyes and optimism.

"This new year's day is coming in so much happier than last year's," the mother of one wrote in an Instagram post, which featured a clip of her smiling and twirling to Taylor Swift's "Clean."

She continued, "From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more. There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful. I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life!"

She concluded the post with a special message to her fans and followers: "I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! ✨Happy New Year✨Love you 🤍."

In November, the Hot in Cleveland alum shared on Twitter that she was celebrating what she called the "second best day of my life," when she became officially divorced from Vitale. The actress filed for divorce in May, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021.

In a candid clip Bertinelli captured at an airport on the way to see her son — 31-year-old musician Wolfgang Van Halen — she revealed, "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed."

Added Bertinelli: "On 11/22/22, I am officially f------ divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over."

Last month, the host of Valerie's Home Cooking gave thanks for the support she's received during the year from her loved ones.

"Merry Christmas, everyone! 🎄 As we end another year, I cannot help but feel grateful for the love and support of my family and loved ones. ✨ There's nothing quite like spending time with the people who matter most, and I hope you all can do the same this holiday season," she wrote.

Last year did have moments of bliss for the star, who shared her happiness when her Grammy-nominated musician son, whom she shares with the late Eddie Van Halen, announced that he and his girlfriend of more than six years were engaged.

"She said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️," the rocker captioned the post about his fiancée, Andraia Allsop.

Shortly after, several people jumped to express support in the comments section, including Bertinelli, who wrote, "How do I ❤️ this a million times? So happy!!!!!!!🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."