Valerie Bertinelli Says She Is 'Free' on First New Year's Day Since Divorce from Tom Vitale

"I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried," the Food Network star wrote on Instagram. "This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life!"

By
Published on January 2, 2023 04:26 PM
Valerie Bertinelli Posts New Year's Video
Photo: Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli is ready to embrace the new year!

The Food Network star, 62, who admitted that she had a tough 2022 — which included her divorce from Tom Vitale — is looking ahead with fresh eyes and optimism.

"This new year's day is coming in so much happier than last year's," the mother of one wrote in an Instagram post, which featured a clip of her smiling and twirling to Taylor Swift's "Clean."

She continued, "From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more. There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful. I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life!"

She concluded the post with a special message to her fans and followers: "I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! ✨Happy New Year✨Love you 🤍."

In November, the Hot in Cleveland alum shared on Twitter that she was celebrating what she called the "second best day of my life," when she became officially divorced from Vitale. The actress filed for divorce in May, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021.

In a candid clip Bertinelli captured at an airport on the way to see her son — 31-year-old musician Wolfgang Van Halen — she revealed, "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed."

Added Bertinelli: "On 11/22/22, I am officially f------ divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the host of Valerie's Home Cooking gave thanks for the support she's received during the year from her loved ones.

"Merry Christmas, everyone! 🎄 As we end another year, I cannot help but feel grateful for the love and support of my family and loved ones. ✨ There's nothing quite like spending time with the people who matter most, and I hope you all can do the same this holiday season," she wrote.

Last year did have moments of bliss for the star, who shared her happiness when her Grammy-nominated musician son, whom she shares with the late Eddie Van Halen, announced that he and his girlfriend of more than six years were engaged.

"She said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️," the rocker captioned the post about his fiancée, Andraia Allsop.

Shortly after, several people jumped to express support in the comments section, including Bertinelli, who wrote, "How do I ❤️ this a million times? So happy!!!!!!!🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."

Related Articles
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Is Thankful for 'Support of My Family' on First Christmas Since Her Divorce
Valerie Bertinelli attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images); Tom Vitale attend the 2012 Los Angeles Women's Expo - Day 1 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)
Valerie Bertinelli Celebrates Being Officially Divorced from Tom Vitale: 'Second Best Day of My Life'
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing
Valerie Bertinelli's Divorce Settlement Includes Paying Ex Tom Vitale $2.2 Million
Tom Vitale and Valerie Bertinelli visit the SiriusXM Studio on October 17, 2012 in New York City
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale's Relationship Timeline
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Reacts to Fan Saying She Seems 'Sad' amid Tom Vitale Divorce: 'Having a Bad Day'
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli 'Can't Imagine Ever Trusting Anyone' After Tom Vitale Divorce
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Valerie Bertinelli Catches Alleged Burglars on Security Footage After a ‘String of Robberies’ In Her Neighborhood
Valerie Bertinelli Catches Alleged Burglars on Home Cameras After Robberies in Her Neighborhood
Tana Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England.
Gordon Ramsay Celebrates 26th Anniversary to 'Amazing' Wife Tana — See Their Wedding Photos
tom brady
Tom Brady to Spend First Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
TOLUCA LAKE, CA - MAY 01: Eddie Van Halen attends the 10th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic at Lakeside Country Club on May 1, 2017 in Toluca Lake, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for George Lopez Foundation); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Valerie Bertinelli attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Actor Matthew Perry attends the "Six Degrees Of Separation" Opening Night Celebration at the Barrymore Theatre on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Shared Make-Out Story: 'Mortified'
Valerie Bertinelli Sells Wedding Shoes
Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale Settle Divorce Nearly 1 Year After Separating
eddie van halen, valerie bertinelli, Wolfgang Van Halen
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Remember Eddie Van Halen 2 Years After His Death: 'Miss You'
Wolf Van Halen Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Andraia
Wolf Van Halen Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Andraia Allsop: 'She Said Yes!'
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing
Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing