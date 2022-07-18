Valerie Bertinelli Requests Separate Trial to Validate Prenup in Divorce from Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli is responding to Tom Vitale's challenge of their premarital agreement.
On Wednesday, the Food Network host filed a 13-page request to bifurcate her marital status from financial issues in her and Tom Vitale's divorce, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. The court documents note that Bertinelli is looking for "an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement."
If granted, it would mean the former couple cannot move forward with divorce proceedings until the court determines the validity of the premarital agreement. Bertinelli's request argues that granting this bifurcation could "assist the parties to achieve settlement of remaining issues."
Ultimately, Bertinelli is requesting a separate trial from any other outstanding issues regarding the divorce — a move she's made after Vitale asked to be awarded $50,000 per month in spousal support and $200,000 in legal fees in early July, according to the records.
Bertinelli's request argues that their premarital agreement, signed in 2010 when the two got married, contains a "waiver of temporary and permanent spousal support."
Not only did her husband of more than 10 years seek to block Bertinelli from requesting spousal support, but he also challenged the validity of their prenuptial agreement.
RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing
Six months after legally separating in November, Bertinelli filed for divorce from Vitale in May. In court documents, Bertinelli cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.
In June, the actress appeared on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and got emotional when asked if she ever wanted to look for love again, responding, "Oh, God no."
RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Files for Divorce from Tom Vitale 6 Months After Filing for Legal Separation
"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," Bertinelli added.
The Hot in Cleveland star has also posted videos in which she mentions divorce on TikTok. In May, she posted a video with the caption, "Divorce sucks." And in another May video, she shared a video of herself giving what appeared to be relationship advice to fans.
"When someone shows you who they are, believe them the very first time. Don't try to fix anything. Don't try to change them. It's not your job," she said.