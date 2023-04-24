Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Over the Moon Grateful' to Turn 63 After Surviving 'Hardest 6 Years of' Her Life

The Food Network star revealed that she spent her birthday in one of her "favorite places on earth"

Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

Published on April 24, 2023
Chef Valerie Bertinelli onstage presenting a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: John Lamparski/Getty

Valerie Bertinelli is welcoming in better days.

On Sunday, the Food Network star shared a post commemorating her 63rd birthday, which is a major milestone for Bertinelli — it's her first since her divorce from ex husband Tom Vitale was finalized in November.

In an Instagram post, she revealed she was at the Amsterdam airport and that she'd be spending her birthday in Europe watching her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, perform. In the clip, she excitedly spun around her rolling suitcase as Connor Price's "Grateful" played.

"I am so over the moon grateful on my birthday this year! 🙏🏻🤍," she wrote in the caption. "I have survived the hardest six years of my life and now I'm in Amsterdam (one of my favorite places on earth with sweet special memories 🥹)."

She then shared exciting details about her son, who performs under the name Mammoth WVH.

"And on Thursday, I get to watch my son open for Metallica! 🤘🏻🎤 🎸," she wrote. "Life is good."

Bertinelli filed for divorce from Vitale in May 2022, and the two officially divorced in November 2022. From 1981 to 2007, she was also married to the late Eddie Van Halen, who was born in Amsterdam and performed a song by the same name with his band Van Halen.

In the past, Bertinelli has spoken candidly about people who endure emotional abuse in their relationships.

"When it comes to emotional abuse and mental abuse, it's not talked about, because you just think, 'I'm not being physically abused, so it's not abuse,'" Bertinelli said in an Instagram post in January.

She has said that through "journaling, therapy and especially humor," she is healing.

Earlier this month, the Hot in Cleveland star shared an Instagram Story telling fans that the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking will be its last after the Food Network canceled the show last summer.

However, an inside source told PEOPLE at the time that the actress will stay on the network's Kids Baking Championship. She already shot the next season, added the source. Bertinelli co-hosts the competition series alongside Duff Goldman.

In the Instagram video announcing the news, she was clearly upset with the decision to nix her show, which premiered in 2015. She even admitted she was hoping the Food Network "would change their minds" after they canceled the show.

"I got some good news, and I got some bad news," Bertinelli said in a video. "The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it's its final season."

"Food Network canceled us last summer, I have no idea why. And I didn't say anything last summer because honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it, this is the final season," continued Bertinelli.

She said she "loved making this show," adding, "It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy.

