Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Healing After Divorce: 'I Am Over It'

"I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist," said Valerie Bertinelli in an emotional video about healing following her split from Tom Vitale

By
Published on February 4, 2023 12:22 AM
valerie bertinelli/Instagram
Photo: valerie bertinelli/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about her healing journey after divorce.

The actress — whose divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale was finalized in November — shared an emotional Instagram video on Friday after a rolfing session and opened up about how she's coping.

"It's so painful, but there's a release that happens that's really helpful," Bertinelli, 62, said of the physical therapy involving the body's connective tissues. "I believe that a lot of emotional pain is stored in the body, and I'm doing my best to heal from it in every way — my therapy, my journaling, my meditation, rolfing."

She told her supporters she enjoys sharing her experience because many of them can relate: "You've been through the same bullcrap that I have."

Valerie Bertinelli attends the Build Series to discuss 'Kids Baking Championship" & "Family Restaurant Rivals' at Build Studio on August 21, 2019 in New York City
Dominik Bindl/Getty

Bertinelli also had a message for her critics who tell her to "get over it."

"I am over it. I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist," she said, without mentioning anyone by name.

As she continues in her journey, her focus is figuring out what made her "tolerate the intolerable."

She explained, "One of you DM'ed me that question that helped you in your healing ... that question just was a lightbulb. What made me tolerate the intolerable? So, by searching for that — by healing that — I have just put a better life forward for myself. I'm more joyful. I'm more happy. A life that I already have that I'm grateful for, but a life that I can truly enjoy. Because then I finally feel like I deserve it."

Becoming emotional, she added, "We all deserve to have a beautiful life. And it starts here, within. And I want you all to feel that for yourselves 'cause we all deserve it."

"So yes, I have moved on from the s----- part, and I'm going into the really hard, hard part that has the most benefits to it," said Bertinelli. "So come along with the journey. Come if you want to. If not, I'll block you if you want to say something snide and rude to me 'cause I don't tolerate that anymore. How 'bout that?"

She didn't end there. On Twitter, Bertinelli reposted a TikTok video with the words: "To the next one who starts dating our narcissist exes."

In it, a woman mouths the words to comedy duo Ylvis, who sing, "On a scale of 1 to 10, you're f-----."

RELATED VIDEO: Valerie Bertinelli Celebrates Being Officially Divorced from Tom Vitale: 'Second Best Day of My Life'

In a follow-up tweet, she posted a Janet Jackson GIF that included the words: "It's true though."

In November, Bertinelli celebrated being officially divorced from Vitale, calling it the "second best day of my life."

In a candid clip she captured at an airport on the way to see her son — 31-year-old musician Wolfgang Van Halen — she revealed, "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed."

Added Bertinelli: "On 11/22/22, I am officially f------ divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over."

She ended the video with, "Yes!" Bertinelli also wrote the words "happily divorced" over her footage.

The actress filed for divorce in May, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021. Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE in September, proceedings were settled by a private judge, Hank Goldberg. This includes the Spousal Support and Attorney Fees issue, along with the bifurcated Validity of Premarital Agreement proceeding. Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale appeared in court at the time.

The Hot in Cleveland star married Vitale in 2011 during a New Year's Day ceremony at their cliff-side Malibu home after several years of dating. They were introduced by her brother Patrick.

