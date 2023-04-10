Valerie Bertinelli's Food Network Show Was Canceled — But She'll Still Be on 'Kids Baking Championship'

Despite the cancellation of her show, Valerie Bertinelli will still remain on the Food Network.

On Saturday, Bertinelli shared an Instagram Story telling fans that the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking will be its last after the Food Network canceled the show last summer.

However, an inside source tells PEOPLE that the actress will stay on the network's Kids Baking Championship. She already shot the next season, added the source. Bertinelli co-hosts the competition series alongside Duff Goldman.

In the Instagram video announcing the news on Saturday, the Hot in Cleveland star was clearly upset with the decision to nix her show, which premiered in 2015. She even admitted she was hoping the Food Network "would change their minds" after they canceled the show.

"I got some good news, and I got some bad news," Bertinelli said in a video. "The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it's its final season."

Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

"Food Network canceled us last summer, I have no idea why. And I didn't say anything last summer because honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it, this is the final season," continued Bertinelli.

She said she "loved making this show," adding, "It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy.

"I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you," she said. "So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you."

Valerie's Home Cooking premiered on Food Network in 2015, featuring the actress and friends (including Betty White, Hoda Kotb and Mackenzie Phillips) modernizing recipes passed down through her family before enjoying dinner with her guests.

Bertinelli has been equally candid with fans about her recent divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale.

The pair, who were married for 10 years, settled their divorce just days before Thanksgiving in 2022. Bertinelli called the day the "second best day" of her life.

The 14th and final season of Valerie's Home Cooking premieres Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Food Network.