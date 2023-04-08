Valerie Bertinelli Bids Farewell to Her Food Network Show After 14 Seasons: 'Such a Dream Come True'

Bertinelli announced that the 14th and final season premiere of Valerie's Home Cooking will premiere this week in an Instagram post on Saturday

By
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 8, 2023 01:25 PM
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cqx5d8XLLjy/. Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram
Photo: Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli is giving her cooking show a farewell toast.

The Golden Globe winner, 62, announced on Instagram Saturday that the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking will be its last. She admitted that she was hoping Food Network "would change their minds" after they canceled the show last summer.

"I got some good news, and I got some bad news," Bertinelli said in a video. "The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it's its final season."

"Food Network canceled us last summer, I have no idea why. And I didn't say anything last summer because honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it, this is the final season," continued Bertinelli.

A rep for Food Network did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bertinelli said she "loved making this show," adding: "It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy.

"I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you," she said. "So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you."

Valerie's Home Cooking premiered on Food Network in 2015, featuring the actress and friends (including Betty White, Hoda Kotb and Mackenzie Phillips) modernizing recipes passed down through her family before enjoying dinner with her guests.

RELATED VIDEO: Valerie Bertinelli Says She's Given Up "the Damn Scale": "I'm Done Judging Myself"

Bertinelli also co-hosts and judges Food Network's Kids Baking Championship with baker Duff Goldman.

The 14th and final season of Valerie's Home Cooking premieres Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Food Network.

