In court documents, the Food Network star cites "irreconcilable differences" between the pair as the reason for the separation

Valerie Bertinelli Files for Legal Separation from Husband Tom Vitale After 10 Years of Marriage

Valerie Bertinelli has filed for legal separation from her husband Tom Vitale after 10 years of marriage.

The Food Network star, 61, filed the documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the documents, Bertinelli cites "irreconcilable differences" between the pair as the reason for the separation. At this time, she has not filed for a dissolution of marriage.

The court records also state that Bertinelli and Vitale have a premarital agreement that they will be adhering to.

Valerie Bertinelli Valerie Bertinelli | Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Bertinelli wed Vitale in January 2011 after several years of dating. The couple was introduced by Bertinelli's brother, Patrick.

"I think I got tired of calling him 'my spousal equivalent,' " the actress said during an appearance on The View shortly after her wedding day. "It's nice to call him my husband. It feels appropriate."

Bertinelli was previously married from 1981 to 2007 to Eddie Van Halen, with whom she shares 30-year-old son Wolfgang.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Eddie died in October 2020 from lung cancer at age 65. Following his death, Bertinelli publicly mourned him, opening up about her grief in an interview with therapist Angie Johnsey.

"You never like this new normal but that's what it is," she said about life after losing someone. "It's about finding a way to survive this new normal… which many people are doing. This whole year unfortunately has been about death and grieving and loss."