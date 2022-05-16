Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The couple have been married for 10 years

Valerie Bertinelli Files for Divorce from Tom Vitale 6 Months After Filing for Legal Separation

NOVEMBER 24th 2021: Actress Valerie Bertinelli reportedly files for legal separation from husband Tom Vitale after ten years of marriage. - File Photo by: zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx 2008 10/25/08 Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale at the 30th Anniversary Carousel of Hope Ball held on October 25, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California.

Valerie Bertinelli has filed for divorce from her husband Tom Vitale after they legally separated in November.

The Food Network host, 62, filed the amended petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

​​In the documents, Bertinelli cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of their 10-year marriage.

The court documents also show that Bertinelli and Vitale, a financial planner, have a premarital agreement that they will adhere to.

Bertinelli and Vitale got married in June 2011 after dating for several years. The actress's brother, Patrick, introduced the pair.

"I could have spent the rest of my life with Tom and not be married, but I wanted to call him 'my husband'," the Hot in Cleveland star told PEOPLE shortly after the wedding in 2011. "I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love."

Bertinelli was previously married from 1981 to 2007 to Eddie Van Halen, and they had one child together, son Wolf, now 31.

In October 2020, Eddie died from lung cancer at age 65. The actress told the story of how she said goodbye to her "soulmate" in her memoir Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, which was excerpted exclusively in a January issue of PEOPLE.

"We were portrayed as a mismatch," she wrote of their relationship. "The bad boy rock star and America's sweetheart but privately, Ed wasn't the person people thought he was and neither was I."

Their tumultuous marriage was also matched by a strong, loving bond. "'I love you' are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me," she wrote, "and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing."

She admitted her love for Eddie didn't play into the decision to separate from Vitale.