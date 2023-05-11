Valerie Bertinelli Marks 1 Year Since Filing for Divorce with Joyful Selfie: 'What a Difference a Year Makes'

Bertinelli filed for divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale in May 2022, six months after filing for legal separation

Published on May 11, 2023
Valerie Bertinelli Celebrates Milestone Anniversary Since Filing for Divorce Last May
Photo: Valerie Bertinell/Instagram

Things are looking up for Valerie Bertinelli.

Friday will mark one year since the Food Network star filed for divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale. Bertinelli seemingly marked the milestone by posting a sun-kissed selfie.

"What a difference a year makes 💛🩷✌🏻," she wrote.

The actress filed for divorce from Vitale in May 2022, six months after filing for legal separation. In November 2022, she shared on Twitter that she was celebrating what she called the "second best day of my life," when she became officially divorced from Vitale. (She was also married to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.)

Bertinelli has been candid with fans about her difficult journey navigating past trauma. Just last month she shared a post celebrating her 63rd birthday, the first since her divorce was finalized.

In an Instagram post, she revealed she was at the Amsterdam airport and that she'd be spending her birthday in Europe watching her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, perform. In the clip, she excitedly spun around her rolling suitcase as Connor Price's "Grateful" played.

"I am so over the moon grateful on my birthday this year! 🙏🏻🤍," she wrote in the caption. "I have survived the hardest six years of my life and now I'm in Amsterdam (one of my favorite places on earth with sweet special memories 🥹)."

In the past, Bertinelli has spoken openly about people who endure emotional abuse in their relationships.

"When it comes to emotional abuse and mental abuse, it's not talked about, because you just think, 'I'm not being physically abused, so it's not abuse,'" Bertinelli said in an Instagram post in January.

She has said that through "journaling, therapy and especially humor," she is healing.

Earlier this month, the Hot in Cleveland star shared an Instagram Story telling fans that the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking will be its last after the Food Network canceled the show last summer.

An inside source told PEOPLE at the time that the actress will stay on the network's Kids Baking Championship. She already shot the next season, added the source. Bertinelli co-hosts the competition series alongside Duff Goldman.

46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

In the Instagram video announcing the news, she was clearly upset with the decision to nix her show, which premiered in 2015. She even admitted she was hoping the Food Network "would change their minds" after they canceled the show.

"I got some good news, and I got some bad news," Bertinelli said in a video. "The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of Valerie's Home Cooking starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it's its final season."

However, she will continue giving fans her delicious recipes — her third cookbook comes out next year. She is currently shooting the food photos for the book and documenting the journey on Instagram.

