Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones.

The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop.

Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way."

She also shared a sweet photo of Van Halen and Allsop, as well as one of the three of them together, all on her Instagram Stories.

Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

Thursday marked her first Thanksgiving since her split from Tom Vitale. The pair, who were married for 10 years, settled their divorce just days ago. She called the day the "second best day" of her life.

The Hot in Cleveland star filed for divorce in May, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021.

In June, the actress appeared on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and got emotional when asked if she ever wanted to look for love again, responding, "Oh, God no."

Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," Bertinelli added.

After the Golden Globe winner filed for divorce from Vitale, he asked in June to be awarded spousal support, per documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, which were obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

According to the documents, Vitale also sought to block Bertinelli from requesting spousal support, in addition to challenging the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx

In July, Bertinelli responded to her ex's challenge of their premarital agreement by filing a 13-page request to bifurcate her marital status from financial issues in her and Tom Vitale's divorce, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. The court documents noted that Bertinelli was looking for "an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement."

Ultimately, Bertinelli's request meant a separate trial from any other outstanding issues regarding the divorce — a move she made after Vitale asked to be awarded $50,000 per month in spousal support and $200,000 in legal fees in early July, according to the records.

Bertinelli's request argued that their premarital agreement, signed in 2010 before the two got married, contains a "waiver of temporary and permanent spousal support."

The settlement ultimately resulted in Bertinelli having to pay Vitale a hefty sum. Per documents, the Food Network star will pay her ex-husband $2.2 million "in full, final, and complete settlement and satisfaction of any and all claims between them." Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will receive spousal support, as "set forth in the Prenuptial Agreement," the documents read.

​​In court documents from the initial divorce filing, Bertinelli cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.