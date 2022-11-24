Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce

Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Hedy Phillips
Published on November 24, 2022 06:42 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones.

The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop.

Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way."

She also shared a sweet photo of Van Halen and Allsop, as well as one of the three of them together, all on her Instagram Stories.

https://www.instagram.com/wolfiesmom/. Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram
Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

Thursday marked her first Thanksgiving since her split from Tom Vitale. The pair, who were married for 10 years, settled their divorce just days ago. She called the day the "second best day" of her life.

The Hot in Cleveland star filed for divorce in May, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021.

In June, the actress appeared on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and got emotional when asked if she ever wanted to look for love again, responding, "Oh, God no."

https://www.instagram.com/wolfiesmom/. Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram
Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," Bertinelli added.

After the Golden Globe winner filed for divorce from Vitale, he asked in June to be awarded spousal support, per documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, which were obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

According to the documents, Vitale also sought to block Bertinelli from requesting spousal support, in addition to challenging the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

NOVEMBER 24th 2021: Actress Valerie Bertinelli reportedly files for legal separation from husband Tom Vitale after ten years of marriage. - File Photo by: zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx 2008 10/25/08 Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale at the 30th Anniversary Carousel of Hope Ball held on October 25, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California.
zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx

In July, Bertinelli responded to her ex's challenge of their premarital agreement by filing a 13-page request to bifurcate her marital status from financial issues in her and Tom Vitale's divorce, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. The court documents noted that Bertinelli was looking for "an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement."

Ultimately, Bertinelli's request meant a separate trial from any other outstanding issues regarding the divorce — a move she made after Vitale asked to be awarded $50,000 per month in spousal support and $200,000 in legal fees in early July, according to the records.

Bertinelli's request argued that their premarital agreement, signed in 2010 before the two got married, contains a "waiver of temporary and permanent spousal support."

The settlement ultimately resulted in Bertinelli having to pay Vitale a hefty sum. Per documents, the Food Network star will pay her ex-husband $2.2 million "in full, final, and complete settlement and satisfaction of any and all claims between them." Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale will receive spousal support, as "set forth in the Prenuptial Agreement," the documents read.

​​In court documents from the initial divorce filing, Bertinelli cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXEQOmveEP/. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Thanksgiving with 'Epic Fail Family Photo' Featuring All 7 Kids
Emily Maynard rollout
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Thanksgiving by Sharing Cute Videos of Kids
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate Their First Thanksgiving as Newlyweds with Her 4 Daughters
Shawn Johnson East and Family Join Husband Andrew East in Last Minute Turkey Trot. Shawn Johnson /Instagram
Shawn Johnson East and Family Lie in the Street to Celebrate Thanksgiving — a Longstanding Tradition
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWpngOOorU/?hl=en. Tamera Mowry /Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Ashley Tisdale and Jupiter French attend Gabby's Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular at Second Home Hollywood on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation)
Ashley Tisdale Is Feeling an 'Extra Amount of Gratitude' This Thanksgiving for Her Family — and Hilary Duff!
https://www.instagram.com/ashleygreene/. Credit: Ashley Greene Khoury/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ashley Greene attends Create & Cultivate hosts LA Conference City Market Social House on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate )
Ashley Greene Jokes Baby Kingsley Is 'Already in a Food Coma' as She Marks Her First Thanksgiving
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12918939kk) Meghan McCain White House Correspondent's Dinner, Washington, D.C, USA - 30 Apr 2022
Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Stuffed Turkey' in Thanksgiving Baby Bump Photo
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWoCgBADgM/. Millie Bobby Brown /Instagram
Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Thanksgiving: 'Plenty to Be Thankful for'
Mariah Carey attends the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Credit NBC
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, Join Mom for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell; Tristan Thompson attends The Amari Thompson Soiree 2019
Kim Kardashian Teams Up with Tristan Thompson for 'Inspiring' Thanksgiving Celebration with Inmates
Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Remembers Actor in Emotional Tribute: 'I Find It Hard to Breathe Without Him'
Dancers cut the ribbon at the start of the 96th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade
All the Must-See Photos from the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
National Dog Show Final
Winston the French Bulldog Wins Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show
Lea Michele performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway Show "Funny Girl" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NYC's Upper West Side. Pictured: Ref: SPL5505660 241122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jennifer Mitchell / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Lea Michele Performs 'Funny Girl' Song at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Head Cold
Nabela Noor Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Seth Martin
Nabela Noor Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Seth Martin: 'We Are So Thankful'