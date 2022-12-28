Valerie Bertinelli Catches Alleged Burglars on Home Cameras After Robberies in Her Neighborhood

The Food Network star shared the "scary" footage on her Instagram story on Wednesday

Published on December 28, 2022 06:44 PM
Valerie Bertinelli Catches Alleged Burglars on Security Footage After a ‘String of Robberies’ In Her Neighborhood
Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty; Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli caught alleged burglars on camera outside of her home.

In a post on her Instagram story, the Food Network star said that her neighborhood has experienced a "string of robberies" — including her next-door neighbor — and shared video footage and photos of two men she alleges are burglars.

Bertinelli, 62, captured the men on security cameras outside of her home. She alleged that they came to "scope out" her home Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m., according to time stamps on the footage.

In the video she shared, a man wearing a black hat and carrying several bags, including a large backpack, approaches the camera, pauses and looks around briefly. He then turns and walks back in the direction he came from.

"I think he stops because he sees my camera lit up," said Bertinelli. "The other one came an hour before him."

"F------ scary," she added.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

The actress also shared a photo from her cameras of the other man, who was also wearing a hat and carrying a large backpack.

In the same post, the Valerie's Home Cooking host said that the police came "pretty quickly" following the incident and shared her plans to take extra precautions to protect her home from burglars.

"I'm installing more motion detector lights and thinking of putting barbed wire on my front fence," Bertinelli wrote on her Instagram story. "And of course my alarm gets set every night."

