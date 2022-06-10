Valerie Bertinelli 'Can't Imagine Ever Trusting Anyone' After Tom Vitale Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli told Hoda Kotb that she can't see herself looking for love again after her split from Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli is embracing the single life.

The actress and Food Network host, 62, explained that she has no plans to remarry after filing for divorce from her husband of 10 years Tom Vitale as she appeared on the Today show with Hoda Kotb.

"I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," Bertinelli said on Thursday. "I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."

When asked if she ever sees herself looking for love again, Bertinelli doubled down. "Oh, God no," she said.

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," Bertinelli added.

The Hot in Cleveland star filed for legal separation from Vitale, 58, in November, citing "irreconcilable differences" and she later amended her petition to ask for a divorce in May.

Vitale asked last Thursday to be awarded spousal support in documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, which were obtained by PEOPLE. He also seeks to block Bertinelli from requesting spousal support, in addition to challenging the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

Valerie Bertinelli, Tom Vitale Valerie Bertinelli and husband Tom Vitale | Credit: Vincent Sandoval/Getty

Bertinelli married Vitale, a financial planner, in 2011 during a New Year's Day ceremony at their cliff-side Malibu home after several years of dating. They were introduced by her brother Patrick.

The One Day at a Time alum was previously married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, and they shared son Wolfgang, 31. Eddie died of a stroke at age 65 in Oct. 2020, after suffering from cancers of the throat and lungs.

Bertinelli recounted saying goodbye to her "soulmate" Eddie in her memoir Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, sharing an excerpt exclusively in a January issue of PEOPLE. She admitted to PEOPLE that her love for Eddie didn't play into the decision to separate from Vitale.