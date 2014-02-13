It's probably been years since you've made a construction-paper Valentine's Day card — but they're a lot more fun to give and receive.

You Can Do This: Design Your Own Valentine's Day Cards

Image zoom

It’s probably been years since you’ve made a construction-paper Valentine’s Day card — but they’re a lot more fun to give and receive.

Although we’re closing in on the big day, there’s still time to make a custom card for your partner (or roommate, or best friend). And if you’re snowed in today, this is the perfect craft project to entertain stir-crazy elementary schoolers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Created by Darcy Miller, the editorial director of Martha Stewart Weddings, these crafty Valentines are easy to make at home. Make a quick pit stop at the art store for supplies to follow Miller’s directions step-by-step, or use her designs as inspiration to make a card with what you have around the house. Biggest skill required: cutting paper.

Ready, set, glue!

Image zoom

You’ll need: 1 pair plastic heart-shaped sunglasses, 1 notecard (with optional clear sleeve), 2 heart stickers, 1 foil-wrapped chocolate, glue

1. Adhere sunglasses to card with glue.

2. Write message — “Blinded by… your love” — on card.

3. Decorate with heart stickers.

4. Adhere chocolate heart to card with glue.

5. For extra protection, slip card into clear sleeve.

PEOPLE Tip: Don’t have heart sunglasses? Make a 2-D pair out of construction paper and red glitter for a similar effect.

Image zoom

You’ll need: 1 heart-shaped mini deck of playing cards in plastic container with lid (available at orientaltrading.com), 1 sheet pink paper (with optional adhesive back), 1 sheet white paper, glue

1. Using lid of card deck, trace a heart onto pink paper and cut out.

2. Draw a smaller heart onto white paper and cut out. Write message — “Be my queen” or “Be my king” — onto white heart and attach to pink heart with glue.

3. Attach pink heart to lid of deck with adhesive backing or glue.

PEOPLE Tip: Can’t find a heart-shaped deck of cards? Make a similar Valentine out of a deck of traditional playing cards — and challenge your partner to a game of poker after dinner.

Image zoom

You’ll need: 1 heart-themed matchbox (available at paper-source.com), candy bracelets or other small Valentine’s candy

1. Write a special message on back of matchbox.

2. Place bracelet (or other candy, such as conversation hearts) in matchbox.

PEOPLE Tip: If you can’t find a matchbox with a heart theme, use stickers and letters to create your own “Perfect Match” design on the front of a regular matchbox.

Image zoom

You’ll need: 1 mini notebook, 1 blank notecard, 1 envelope (optional: die-cut envelope, available at michaels.com), glue

1. Stencil or write “I (heart) U” on front of mini notebook.

2. Write special messages on each notebook page.

3. Cut scalloped edges around notecard and attach mini notebook to notecard with glue.

—Nancy Mattia