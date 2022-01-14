All the New Valentine's Day Candy, Chocolate and Sweet Treats to Celebrate with This Year

Cheryl's has a ton of new Valentine's Day options this year, the biggest of which just might be their Valentine's Day Dessert Charcuterie Board. Retailing for $50, it comes with 15 snack size butter shortbread cookies, seven buttercream frosted cut-out cookies, two red velvet candy cookies, two snack size chocolate obsession cookies, two snack size buttercream frosted cut-out cookies, one bag of gummy candies, one bag of dark chocolate raspberry creams, and one bag of milk chocolate red velvet cherries — all served on a 15-x-17-inch wooden board. (They've got a similar Valentine's Day Friends Party in a Box, too, without the board).

Want other options? Try their Fondue Set, which comes with melting chocolate and a collection of sweet treats to dip in it.

Or, if you want to just stick with the cookies, order their new buttercream frosted cookies and cream flavor. Made with the addition of rich black cocoa and topped with their vanilla buttercream frosting, each treat is finished with crushed chocolate and vanilla cream cookies, making it doubly delicious.