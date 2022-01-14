All the New Valentine's Day Candy, Chocolate and Sweet Treats to Celebrate with This Year
Feb. 14 is around the corner, and there are plenty of new food items to gift to your sweetheart
Cheryl's Cookies: Valentine's Day Dessert Charcuterie Board
Cheryl's has a ton of new Valentine's Day options this year, the biggest of which just might be their Valentine's Day Dessert Charcuterie Board. Retailing for $50, it comes with 15 snack size butter shortbread cookies, seven buttercream frosted cut-out cookies, two red velvet candy cookies, two snack size chocolate obsession cookies, two snack size buttercream frosted cut-out cookies, one bag of gummy candies, one bag of dark chocolate raspberry creams, and one bag of milk chocolate red velvet cherries — all served on a 15-x-17-inch wooden board. (They've got a similar Valentine's Day Friends Party in a Box, too, without the board).
Want other options? Try their Fondue Set, which comes with melting chocolate and a collection of sweet treats to dip in it.
Or, if you want to just stick with the cookies, order their new buttercream frosted cookies and cream flavor. Made with the addition of rich black cocoa and topped with their vanilla buttercream frosting, each treat is finished with crushed chocolate and vanilla cream cookies, making it doubly delicious.
The Popcorn Factory: Red Velvet with Cream Cheese Drizzle Popcorn
Tantalize your tastebuds with the Popcorn Factory's newest flavor: red velvet with cream cheese drizzle. Made with red velvet cake mix and topped with a dreamy cream cheese flavored drizzle, the crunchy treat comes in a 7 inch canister ($16) or in a Monster Hugs ½ gallon pail ($33).
M&M'S Personalizable Heart-Shaped Candy Gift Box
M&M's features a "sweet" of personalized, heartfelt gift options for Valentine's Day that will help fans show their friends, family, or loved ones how much they care — like this classic red and pink Heart Shaped Candy Box, which is filled with 10 oz. of M&M'S candies.
Each gift offers the ability to design your own M&M'S with up to three colors, special messages, clip-art, and even a photo.
Ranging from $25 to $50, it's the perfect way to make any Valentine smile. And if a traditional heart isn't your thing, try M&M'S Love You Dispenser, M&M'S Occasion Bottle in a Romance Gift Box, or M&M'S Teddy Bear Gift Box.
Shari's Berries: Strawberries for Her
There's nothing more classic than chocolate-covered strawberries, and Shari's Berries is known for making the best around. But this year, change it up with their new Strawberries for Her, which takes their decadent berries and perfectly dips and drizzles them in pink confections. Available in three sizes — a half dozen ($40), a dozen ($50), or two dozen ($80) — it's a total no-brainer.
Magnolia Bakery: Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pudding and Chocolate Covered Strawberry Brownie Bites
Magnolia Bakery's Valentine's Day menu ships nationwide, and features one sweet treat after the next. New this year:
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pudding ($60): This all-new pudding is the second in the company's history to not feature bananas. Made with layers of fresh roasted strawberries, chocolate cake crumbles, chocolate fudge icing and vanilla pudding.
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Brownie Bites ($40): This all-new decadent dessert is made with fudgy brownie bites topped with strawberry meringue buttercream, covered in chocolate and mini heart quins.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe: Valentine's Day Smoothie:
Cupid is taking over the blenders at Tropical Smoothie Cafe to celebrate Valentine's Day with a special new pop-up menu item – the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie. Exclusively available from Feb. 9 through Feb. 20 through the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app or online, the smoothie features strawberries, cranberry, banana, dark and white chocolate mixed with non-fat yogurt. Make it extra sweet with a strawberry edible straw!
Tony's Chocolonely: Customizable Wrappers
Starting Feb. 1, beloved gourmet chocolate brand Tony's Chocolonely is launching customizable wrappers in the U.S. that let you personalize all gifting needs, turning delicious Belgium chocolate into bespoke gifts for Valentine's Day (and other special occasions, like birthdays, weddings, and more).
Simply select one of the five fan-favorite flavors offered – Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt or Dark Milk Chocolate Pretzel Toffee — and use one of their premade templates (those skilled in design can upload their own creations from InDesign or Illustrator).
Personalized bars start at $8. Standard turnaround time is 5-7 business days.
Harry & David: Break a Heart Gift
Here's a Valentine's Day treat that comes packed with surprises. Harry & David's Break a Heart Gift features 6 hollow Belgian chocolate hearts (three milk and three dark), each filled with smaller sweet treats of their own (specifically, chocolate chips and chocolate candies). You'll get a mini natural wood hammer to break them open, making it the perfect treat for those out there who may be experience a bit of heartbreak around the holiday. It retails for $50.
That's just one of the new Harry & David Valentine's Day options. They've got a slew of other options — from cheesecake pops ($55), chocolate truffles ($50), and chocolate-covered pretzels )$35) to dessert boards ($100), charcuterie sets ($150), and gift bundles ($150).
Duncan Hines: Valentine's Day-Themed EPIC Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Kit
Want to try your hand at a homemade treat? Duncan Hines is here to help. Their Valentine's Day-Themed EPIC Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Kit makes baking a snap! Each box comes with a cookie mix, cookie dough flavored filling, candy sprinkles, and detailed directions on how to make a yummy dessert everyone. Pick it up at retailers and grocers nationwide such as Walmart for $5.