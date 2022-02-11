Valentine's Day 2022 Food Deals, Discounts and Freebies to Use While Spreading the Love

Valentine's Day is nearly here and restaurants across the country are serving up some sweet deals.

To help to make everyone's day special without breaking the bank, PEOPLE has rounded up a sea of food deal, discounts, and freebies being offered on Monday. Because whether you are celebrating Valentine's Day with a partner or spending your day solo, nothing says "I love you" quite like a full stomach.

Auntie Anne's: Pretzel patrons rejoice! Loyalty members who purchase a Chocolate Frost from Auntie Anne's will receive a bonus one for free on Feb. 14 when they order in-store or through the Auntie Anne's app.

California Pizza Kitchen: CPK is offering some deals for Feb. 14 that help customers out throughout the month. On Monday, fans can purchase the Sweet Deal for Two package, which includes a three-course menu and an option to add wine by the glass or a bottle. Plus, with every Sweet Deal for Two purchase customers get an offer for a BOGO pizza, pasta or salad valid from Feb. 15 through Feb. 22. So after enjoying that special menu on Monday, fans can keep their love of CPK flowing.

Cinnabon: Until Feb. 14, get some treats delivered right to your home with $0 delivery for online orders of $15 or more from the Cinnabon app and at Cinnabon.com.

Denny's: Do you live near Las Vegas? Then you might want to clear your schedule on Feb. 14 for a romantic day at Denny's. At Denny's iconic wedding chapel in Vegas, couples can make a reservation to get married or renew their vows for free on Monday. In the free event, partners have access to the decorated chapel and an onsite officiant plus some gifts like two Grand Slams, a wedding dessert, a champagne toast and two wedding t-shirts.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Start your Valentine's Day off right with the Sweetheart Special Brunch Box. For less than $20, customers get a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich Bacon & Cheddar Egg Sandwich, a Farmhouse Sandwich, hash browns, a blueberry muffin and a chocolate chip coffee cake.

Hooters: In keeping with the annual event, Hooters restaurants will give scorn customers 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings. The only catch is that fans shred a picture of their exes online to receive a digital coupon for the offer.

Jamba: On Feb. 14, Jamba rewards members get $2 off two smoothies, juices and bowls.

KFC: ​​If fried chicken is your love language then KFC has some perfect deals for your V-Day. The "Sandwiches and Sides" deal is served with four KFC chicken sandwiches and two large sides, while the "Sandwiches and Tenders" meal includes four KFC chicken sandwiches, six extra crispy tenders, two large sides, four biscuits, and a half-gallon beverage bucket. In addition, the chain is selling KFC Chicken Sandwich Snugglers, a nearly 3-foot pillow plushie that looks like a chicken sandwich, for $99.99.

Marco's Pizza: Celebrate Galentine's or Valentine's Day with a heart-shaped pizza with one topping of your choice. The sweetest part? With code HEART999, the pizza is only $9.99.

McAlister's Deli: From Feb. 12 through Feb. 14, the purchase of a steak entrée item earns guests 50% off McAlister's another steak entrée items. The steak entrée options include: steak and white cheddar sandwich, steak and gorgonzola salad or loaded steak spud. Use promo code STEAK22 to snag the offer.

Noodles & Company: The pasta chain is giving a special offer for rewards members on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. All rewards members will get a free shareable entree of either potstickers or Korean BBQ meatballs with a purchase.

Outback Steakhouse: Starting at $54, couples can head over to this restaurant for a four-course meal. Outback is offering a grilled shrimp appetizer to share, two side salads, two entrees and cheesecake to share (unfortunately, the Bloomin' Onion is not a part of the deal) from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14.

Panera Is Giving Away Baguette Diamond Rings to 22 Lucky Ringless Customers in Bread Bowl Boxes Credit: panera

Panera Bread: Beginning Feb. 14, customers will have a chance to win a baguette-cut ring set in a gold band that comes in a special Bread Bowl-inspired box, according to a Wednesday press release from the company. To enter, participants can simply visit Twitter or Instagram and share a post with the hashtags #PaneraDate and #Sweepstakes along with a photo of themselves — whether they're alone or with company — dining at a Panera Bread cafe or consuming Panera Bread At-Home products.

Papa John's: The more heart-shaped pizza option the better! Pick up a signature thin crust heart-shaped pizza pie for $11.99 or a combo of heart-shaped pizza with one topping and a brownie for $16.99. The biggest deal Papa John's is offered fans is the Heart Shaped Meal for $18.99 which includes a heart-shaped pizza with one topping, a 2-Liter soda and cheesesticks.

Peter Piper Pizza: Nothing says romance like cheese and bread, especially when it is shaped like a heart! Snag one large one-topping heart-shaped pizza and a large crunch dessert are only $19.99 for dine-in or carryout.

Valentine's food deals Credit: Popeye's

Popeyes: Two chicken sandwich combos for the price of one is perfect couples because there is no need to worry about your significant other stealing your fries. This deal is available from Feb. 14 through Feb. 20. Plus, starting today, the first 100 people to post a kissing photo with the Popeyes balcony in the background on Twitter and Instagram with #FakeBalconyRealLove, will receive a promo code in their DMs from Popeyes for a free 2-piece signature chicken with $5+ purchase offer on the Popeyes app or Popeyes.com.

Qdoba: To thank customers for their extra love and support, Qdoba rewards members can grab a BOGO entree.

Ruby Tuesday: Enjoy a special dinner for two including an appetizer to share, 2 entrees and a dessert to share for just $45. The offer is for available Feb. 10-16, 2022 at participating locations.

Valentine's food deals Credit: Serendipity3

Serendipity: In New York City, residents and tourists can dine into the restaurant and also get married for free on Valentine's Day as long as they bring their marriage licenses. This special event is in partnership with Broadway show, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and the first 3 newlywed couples will be gifted a pair of tickets to see the show in NYC, as well as providing every couple throughout the day that gets married with swag from the Broadway show and Serendipity Brands ice cream pints.

Shake Shack: Single on Feb. 14? Maybe not for long with the help of Shake Shack! Customers can check out the burger chains dating site EatCute. All fans have to do is swipe,match, and get a Shake Shack buffalo chicken sandwich delivered with DoorDash. Plus, singles who use the dating site will also have a chance to win a $5,000 DoorDash gift card.

Tim Horton's: To help power through the cutesy day, rewards members get BOGO Americanos, lattes or cappucinos on Feb. 14.

Veggie Grill: Vegans deserve Valentine's Day deals too! The vegan restaurant chain is giving away two free chocolate chip cookies with the purchase of any entrée on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.

Waffle House: The Southern chain is offering a romantic special Valentine's dinner. The cutesy deal requires a reservation for many locations. Figure out if your local Waffle House requires a reservation on their website.

Wendy's: Different delivery services are working with Wendy's to bring sweet Valentine's Day deals right to your door. From Feb. 10 through Feb. 14, snag 25% off of any delivery worth $15 or more on Grubhub. In addition, from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, grab a free Hot Honey Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any delivery worth $15 minimum or more on Doordash. Whether you are celebrating your team's victory or mourning your team's loss, from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27, enjoy $5 off of any in-app delivery worth $10 or more. Please note that some of these offers can only be redeemed once.