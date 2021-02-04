Marc Murphy's Grilled Chocolate-Hazelnut & Peanut Butter Panini
"This is one of my favorite things to make on Valentine's Day," says the chef and judge on Food Network's Chopped. "The family loves it, and the kids can even help to make it!"
Advertisement
Credit: Jennifer Causey
"This is one of my favorite things to make on Valentine's Day," says the chef and judge on Food Network's Chopped. "The family loves it, and the kids can even help to make it!"
Marc Murphy's Grilled Chocolate-Hazelnut & Peanut Butter Panini
Following
8 (2-oz.) sourdough or whole-wheat bread slices
1/2 cup hazelnut-chocolate spread
2 ripe bananas (6 oz. each), thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
1/2 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter
4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
- Evenly spread hazelnut-chocolate spread on one side of 4 slices of the bread. Layer banana slices evenly on top.
- Evenly spread peanut butter on one side of remaining 4 slices of bread. Place peanut butter side on top of bananas, and press down lightly. Butter one side of each sandwich with 1/2 tablespoon butter.
- Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Working in batches, place panini on skillet, buttered side down. Cook, pressing down with a spatula, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Butter tops of sandwiches evenly with remaining butter. Flip and cook other side until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining panini. (Alternatively, heat panini griddle according to the manufacturer's directions. Place sandwiches on grilled, working in batches if necessary. Close lid, and grill until bread is toasted, 3 to 5 minutes.) Serve immediately.
Serves: 4
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes