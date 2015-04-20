OITNB's Uzo Aduba Finishes the Boston Marathon in Just Over 5 Hours — See Her Race-Day Photos!

Image zoom

Uzo Aduba had a motto for finishing the Boston Marathon — “just keep going” — and it paid off!



The Orange Is The New Black star completed the 2015 race on Monday with an impressive time of 5:03. (Aduba clocked about a 12-minute mile!)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It may have helped that before the big day, she was spotted fueling up at Tremont 647 in Boston’s South End at the restaurant’s weekly Pajama Brunch, a source tells PEOPLE. (No word if Aduba donned her pjs).

And although this wasn’t the actress’s first marathon – she ran the New York City marathon in 2013 – it was, no doubt, the most personal. The Medfield, Massachussetts native and Boston University graduate ran not only for her hometown but for a cause near to her heart: cancer awareness.

RELATED: Tiny Test Kitchen: We Bake the OITNB Cookbook’s ‘Exploding’ Strawberry Pie

Before crossing the start line as part of the Dana Farber Marathon Challenge 2105 team, Aduba, 33, posted an Instagram photo of her racing shirt marked with the name of her friend, Andrea Trasher, who died of breast cancer in October .

“Lets git it. #DFMC #WhyIRun #BostonMarathon #bostonstrong cc@danafarber,” she captioned the picture.

Aduba — who has raised over $10,000 for the cancer institute’s Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research, which studies potential cancer causes — visited the famed center on Saturday.

Image zoom

There, the star toured the institute and met with Dr. David Weinstock (pictured above).

But she also had another reason for lacing up her sneaks: “It feels like the right thing to do,” Aduba told PEOPLE of her decision to run this year, just two years after the Boston Marathon bombings. “It still feel pretty raw, and with [the trial] it almost feels like a Band-Aid getting pulled back again. That’s where I grew up, where I learned what a marathon even was … to be a part of it, it feels particularly special.”

RELATED: 9 Tips for Running Your Best Marathon Ever