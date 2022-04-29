Usher Sweats Through the 'Reaper Challenge' from Drake's Chain Restaurant Dave's Hot Chicken

"For all the dads out there who showed up late or didn’t meet whatever promise they made to their kids, this is the punishment," Usher said about the spicy sandwich challenge from Dave's Hot Chicken

Usher was under fire for being late when picking up his kids, so he had to take the heat in the kitchen as punishment.

The musician, 43, posted a "chicken challenge" also known as the "reaper challenge" on Instagram involving a spicy chicken sandwich from Dave's Hot Chicken, which counts Drake as a major investor.

"For all the dads out there who showed up late or didn't meet whatever promise they made to their kids, this is the punishment," the father to Usher V, 14, Naviyd Ely, 13, Sovereign Bo, 19 months, and 7-month-old Sire, said at the beginning of the Instagram videos.

The R&B icon looked at the sandwich and said, "That thing looks super hot. My insides are going to be outside."

Usher specifies that the sandwich is at the reaper spice level, the spiciest option available at the chicken restaurant. It's made with the Carolina Reaper pepper, and guests need to sign a waiver to try it, according to the restaurant. After the first bite Usher says that it's "not bad" but quickly starts to feel the effects of the heat.

Usher Credit: Usher/Instagram

The Grammy-winning artist starts sweating and coughing while taking deep breaths. He even had some less conventional reactions to the spice, like scratching his head and saying, "My head is itchy," before taking a break to drink some water. "I'm just dancing for no reason," he continued while fighting off the spicy flavors.

"I'm done," he said after having less than half of the sandwich, despite his kids cheering him on to finish it.

Usher Credit: Usher/Instagram

Usher's son Naviyd Ely tried the sandwich and immediately suffered the same fate as his father and had to drink a milkshake from the chicken restaurant for some relief.

Dave's Hot Chicken, which was founded in 2017 by four best friends, specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders that are served at seven different spice levels ranging from no spice to reaper.

The chain has been backed by several celebs. Drake is reportedly one of the food chain's largest investors alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner, according to Bloomberg.