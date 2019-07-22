Over 700 Lbs. of Raw Beef and Pork Recalled Due to Possible Blood Contamination

Image zoom Getty

US Foods is recalling approximately 712 lbs. of raw beef and pork products over a possible product contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday.

FSIS said in its statement that the contamination may have originated from an employee who cut himself during production of the products.

The beef and pork items, which were produced on July 18, were shipped to restaurants in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. They are labeled with the establishment number “EST. 21103” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The brands recalled include Stock Yard Angus, Cattleman’s Selection, Patuxent Farms, and SRA, according to the FSIS.

Despite the recall, there has not been any reported illnesses from these products, as of yet. However, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

FSIS also urges restaurants who received these products to no longer serve them. Any of the products being recalled should also be thrown out of refrigerators and freezers, or returned to the place of purchase.

The FSIS lists the recall as a “Class I” recall, which is defined as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

US Foods is one of the world’s leading foodservice distributors and is partnered with approximately 250,000 restaurants with over 60 locations in the country.