See Inside Universal Orlando's Newest Resort — Complete with an Expansive Food Hall

Theme park junkies know that Universal Orlando is a destination for outrageous eats—think Dr. Seuss-themed cotton candy bigger than your head, bright rainbow soft serve, and butterbeer every which way—but the culinary delights don’t stop inside the parks.

On Thursday, Universal announced plans for an upscale food hall called Urban Pantry, the latest development inside its soon-to-open resort, The Aventura Hotel. While at first glance some of the offerings resemble standard amusement park fare (pizzas and burgers, for example), guests have the option to jazz up their meals with out-of-the-box toppings like smoked salmon and bacon-fig jam.

The hall will also feature a roast station serving dishes like prime rib, lamb, roast chicken and paella, and a wok station that serves up ramen and always-trendy poke bowls.

In addition to the food hall, the Aventura Hotel will feature a restaurant and cocktail lounge called Bar 17 Bistro, with views of the Orlando skyline. The resort’s 600 rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and tablets from which you can order room service (hooray for less human interaction!).

The hotel is on the more affordable end of the Universal spectrum, with rates starting at $116 per night. Like its other on-property resorts, Aventura features exclusive benefits at the three parks (Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay Water Theme Park) like extra park hours.