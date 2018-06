You might want to stop in the pub to fill up your stomach after going on attractions. Here you will find a variety of hearty foods, including Ploughman’s (a platter of English cheeses, crusty bread, cornichon pickles, apple beet salad, Branston pickle and a Scotch egg), fish and chips, bangers and mash, toad in the hole, cottage pie and beef, lamb and Guinness stew.