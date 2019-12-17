Universal Orlando Reopened Its Green Eggs and Ham Cafe — And They're Serving Who Hash

Image zoom Shay Spence; Everett

If you’ve been to Universal Orlando‘s Islands of Adventure in recent years, you may have been disappointed that one of its most prominent themed eating establishments was closed.

The Green Eggs and Ham Cafe—naturally located in Seuss Landing, the park’s immersive Dr. Seuss-themed land—has been in Islands of Adventure since it first opened in 1999, but has been pretty much abandoned since 2015. Now, the park has announced its reopening with a holiday-themed menu for the season.

Throughout the month of December, the food stand will be serving Who Hash, a can of tater tots tossed with peppers, onions, corned beef and cheddar as seen in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Also on the menu are Green Eggs and Ham tots (the eggs are scrambled with herbs that naturally dye them green), along with buffalo chicken and pizza tots. The only non-tot-based item available is a s’mores dessert.

It has not been announced whether the cafe will remain open year round or just seasonally while crowds are high. If you find yourself out of luck, though, there are other options. Also in Seuss Landing is Honk Honkers, a cotton candy shop that sells massive sticks of spun sugar that look like they came straight of a Dr. Seuss book.

Otherwise, guests may want to head over to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which has Butterbeer in just about every form you can imagine and traditional British dishes at the Three Broomsticks restaurant in Hogsmeade.

The Simpsons Land, located in the original Universal Orlando park, is unparalleled when it comes to immersive culinary experiences, though. Fans of the animated series can see all of their favorite restaurants from the show come to life, including Krusty Burger, Willie’s Chicken Shack, Lard Lad Donuts, and Bumblebee Man’s Taco Truck. Duff Beer is also available across the land.

To scout all of your options, check out our list of ten pop culture-themed foods you can get at Universal Orlando.