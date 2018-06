The Most Instagram-Worthy Desserts You Can Get at Universal Orlando

What It Is: Cotton candy bigger than your head! Choose between six different flavors—birthday cake, apple, grape, strawberry, pink vanilla, and blue raspberry—then pick your toppings and mix-ins, like crushed Oreos, marshmallows or rainbow sprinkles. It takes about 8 minutes for them to craft a massive, Dr. Seuss-inspired sugary creation right in front of your eyes. If you’re a real risk-taker, you can even get it spun around a rainbow sugar lollipop.

Where to Get It: Honk Honkers at Seuss Landing in Islands of Adventure