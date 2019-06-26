Universal Orlando's New Campfire-Themed Restaurant Is Officially Open for Business

Image zoom Universal Orlando Resort

UPDATE: The new Bigfire restaurant is officially open for business as of June 26, and guests can come in for dinner starting at 4 p.m.

Universal Orlando Resort is bringing the heat in a very literal way with their newest dining option.

On Tuesday, the company announced plans for Bigfire, a new restaurant that will replace the now-closed Emeril’s at the Universal Citywalk in summer 2019. The two-story space will be designed to “make guests feel as though they have stepped into a grand lakeside lodge,” according to a press release.

Bigfire will aim to provide a unique open-kitchen experience with a large wood fire grill at the center of the dining room that allows customers to watch their food being cooked from any table in the restaurant.

RELATED: The Most Instagram-Worthy Desserts You Can Get at Universal Orlando

The interior will also house a large fireplace and camp lanterns, and guests can order campfire favorites like s’mores to be cooked right at the table. Other food options seem to be meat-heavy, like a signature bison burger and coffee-rubbed sirloin, along with pescatarian and vegetarian options like freshwater trout and smoked salads.

Image zoom Universal Orlando Resort

Image zoom

The space has been vacant since Emeril’s, the eponymous Cajun restaurant from chef Emeril Lagasse, closed in July 2018 after nearly 20 years in business.

WATCH THIS: 5 Restaurant Hot Spots for Spotting Celebrities

Bigfire will join a host of other restaurants at the Universal Citywalk—a shopping and dining hub that leads to the entrance of the resort’s two theme parks and does not require a ticket—including Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Hard Rock Cafe, Cowfish (a burger-sushi hybrid concept), Toothsome Chocolate Emporium (a hub for over-the-top milkshakes), Bubba Gump Shrimp, and VooDoo Doughnut.

RELATED: See Inside Universal Orlando’s Newest Resort — Complete with an Expansive Food Hall

Once inside the parks, Universal Orlando guests have an abundance of pop culture-themed food options, from Butterbeer in every form at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Krusty Burgers and Cletus’ fried chicken at the Simpsons-themed Springfield section in the original Universal Studios park.