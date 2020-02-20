United Airlines Plans to Replace Biscoff Cookies With Oreo Thins and People Are Furious

Image zoom

Good complimentary snacks on airplanes are hard to come by, so when there’s an exciting option it can really make your in-flight experience. Lotus Bakeries’s Biscoff Cookies have been a favorite on United Airlines for a while now, but the airline company just announced that they’re replacing them with Oreo Thins.

“Our complementary snack options continue to be a hit and we’re always looking for opportunities to introduce new selections,” Andrea Shiller, the spokesperson for United Airlines told USA Today. “We plan to add Oreo Thins into the mix soon and look forward to the response from our customers.”

People have already expressed their outrage over the change on Twitter. “The Biscoff cookie was the best part of the flights…why..why take away the one thing that makes a flying sardine can tolerable??” one user tweeted. “Oreos thins ones at the geezus why don’t you just give away dirt.”

The change will rollout on all United and United Express flights in March making Oreo Thins, Stroopwafels and small bags of pretzels the complimentary economy class snack options on board.

United phased out Stroopwafels on flights back in 2018, which caused a serious uproar from customers. One flyer tweeted “you can lose my suitcases but don’t take my stroopwafel.” After just a few months of the Dutch cookie’s hiatus, it was reinstated as a complimentary treat to customers in early 2019.

Thankfully, Biscoff cookies won’t be gone forever. Hiller told TODAY that snacks are always in rotation, and Biscoff cookies will eventually return to the skies. “The point is to give people options,” she said. “The stroopwafel is beloved by all, but the Biscoff cookies can be rotated back in.”