These Are the 9 Unhealthiest Chain-Restaurant Meals in America

Ordering the shrimp dish may not be the lightest option—in fact, it may actually be the most unhealthy option on the restaurant’s menu.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest recently released a report detailing the absolute worst-for-your-health restaurant meals throughout the United States.

The nine worst restaurant meals are the ones that authors Jayne Hurley and Bonnie Liebman say have a “total disregard for the obesity epidemic and the coming diabetes tsunami.”

To put that phrase in perspective, that means each of the meals contains upwards of 2,000 calories — better known as the number of calories most people are supposed to consume in a single day, not a single meal.

At the top of the list is Red Lobster’s “Create Your Own Combination” option with shrimp. Guests can eat about four days’ worth of sodium and a unbelievable 3,600 calories when they order the Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, and Shrimp Linguine, side orders of Caesar salad and french fries, the restaurant’s Cheddar Bay Biscuit and an 890-calorie 24-oz. margarita.

The only restaurant to be represented twice on the list? The Cheesecake Factory, an eatery that Hurley and Liebman say “has a knack for turning its patrons into walking (make that sitting) fat-cell factories. Its Louisiana Chicken Pasta contains 2,370 calories, 80 grams of saturated fat, and 2,830 milligrams of sodium, while the Warm Apple Crisp has 1,740 calories, 48 grams of saturated fat and 32 teaspoons of sugar.

From barbecue to milkshakes, check out the rest of the winning (or should we say losing?) offerings below (in no particular order).

1. Red Lobster’s Create Your Own Combination

3,600 calories, 37 grams of saturated fat, and 6,530 mg of sodium

2. Steak ‘n Shake’s 7X7 Steakburger ‘n Fries

2,530 calories, 68 grams of saturated fat, 5,060 mg of sodium and 26 teaspoons of sugar

3. Uno Pizzeria & Grill 2 For $12 Pick & Choose

2,190 calories, 49 grams of saturated fat and 5,420 mg of sodium

4. Sonic Pineapple Upside-Down Master Blast Shake

2,020 calories, 61 grams of saturated fat, 4.5 grams of trans fat and about 29 teaspoons of added sugar

5. Cheesecake Factory Louisiana Chicken Pasta

2,370 calories, 80 grams of saturated fat and 2,370 mg of sodium

6. IHOP Chorizo Fiesta Omelette (with side of pancakes)

1,990 calories, 42 grams of saturated fat, 4,840 mgs of sodium and 1,035 mg of cholesterol

7. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit 3 Meat Plate

2,500 calories, 49 grams of saturated fat and 4,700 mg of sodium

8. Outback Steakhouse 16 oz. Herb Roasted Prime Rib (with side salad and baked potato)

2,400 calories, 71 grams of saturated fat and 3,560 mg of sodium

9. Cheesecake Factory Warm Apple Crisp

1,740 calories, 48 grams of saturated fat and 32 teaspoons of sugar

