Lovers of deep-fried appetizers: Read at your own risk.

These Are the 9 Unhealthiest Chain Restaurant Meals in America

The Center for Science in the Public Interest released their annual findings on the unhealthiest meals at America’s chain restaurants, and the results are, per usual, stomach-churning.

The most high-calorie meal? According to CSPI, it’s Applebee’s customizable build-your-own appetizer sampler, which can contain up to 4,490 calories, 65 grams of saturated fat and 650 milligrams of sodium. (You can fill up the platter with cheeseburger egg roles, chicken quesadillas, boneless wings and spinach and artichoke dip.) We always knew these deep-fried, cheesy apps weren’t health food, but who could have guessed they’d clock up to over two times the daily recommended amount of calories for one human? Chicken wings are paleo, right?

Here are the other calorie-filled menu items on the list:

Marco’s Meal for Two at Maggiano’s Little Italy

Calories Per Person: 2,840

The Dishes: 1,530-calorie Mozzarella Marinara, 1,400- calorie Taylor Street Baked Ziti (with Italian sausage), 1,560-calorie Fettuccini Alfredo and the 1,180-calorie Warm Apple Crostada for dessert.

Fried Chicken and Waffles Benedict at the Cheesecake Factory

Calories Per Person: 2,580, with a four-day supply of saturated fat

The Dish: Belgian waffle topped with crispy fried chicken strips, poached eggs and Hollandaise. (As CSPI says, “It’s like eating two Marie Callender’s one-pound Chicken Pot Pies topped with half a stick of butter and a quarter cup of maple syrup.”)

Short Rib & Cheesy Mac Stack at Dave and Busters

Calories Per Person: 1,910

The Dish: Short rib and mac and cheese stuffed in between thick slices of white sourdough bread, accompanied by a side of crispy seasoned tots.

RT 44 Grape Slush with Rainbow Candy at Sonic

Calories Per Person: 970 (1.25 cups of sugar)

The Drink: 44 oz. sugar-y slush drink with “sippable candy.”

Cremini Pork Shank at Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Calories Per Person: 1,800 calories

The Dish: Braised pork shank, marsala wine sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms and roasted parmesan potatoes. (Add the complimentary Rosemary Peasant Bread for an extra 480 calories.)

Whole Hog Burger at Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Calories Per Person: 2,850

The Dish: The burger comes with one pound of meat (hamburger, sausage, bacon, prosciutto and pepperoni), four types of cheese, garlic mayo and pickles, and is served alongside fries and onion rings.

Giant Chipotle Cheese Steak at Jersey Mike’s Subs

Calories Per Person: 1,850

The Dish: A 14-inch sub of grilled steak, melted white American cheese, peppers and onions, all drizzled with spicy chipotle mayo.

Dessert Nachos at Buffalo Wild Wings

Calories of the Whole Dang Thing: 2,100