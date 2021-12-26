20 Under-$20 Kitchen Gadgets That Will Transform Your Kitchen, According to Amazon Customers
Whether you cook everyday or are newer to the kitchen, there's always room for a little extra help. There are plenty of handy kitchen gadgets on the market that make tasks like chopping, straining, shredding, and spreading easier. Luckily, plenty of these tools are available on Amazon, so you can order them now and they'll be at your doorstep in time for your next meal.
If you're looking for tools that will assist you in cooking, baking, or even preparing your morning coffee, we have you covered. Plus, everything on this list is under $20, so you don't have to break the bank to give your kitchen an upgrade. Take the Bear Paws Shredder Claws, for example, which make shredding meat way easier. The dishwasher-safe claws can withstand temperatures of up to 475° Fahrenheit, and a set of two is available for just $11. If you're looking to avoid kitchen messes, you'll want to check out the Zulay Utensil Rest, a silicone pad with slots for four utensils that will catch drips like a pro.
Avid bakers should take a look at the OXO Good Grips Baker's Dusting Wand, which allows you to evenly dust baked goods with sugar, flour, or spices with ease — and it's just over $10. To make sure you get every last drop of your favorite cake batter (and avoid pesky drips), opt for the Whisk Wiper, a handy whisk attachment that makes for mess-free clean-up.
If you're looking for kitchen gadgets that will make your life easier on a budget, you won't want to miss out on these picks. Keep reading for 20 must-have kitchen gadgets under $20 that you'll want to buy ASAP.
Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother
Give your at-home coffee an instant upgrade with this handheld milk frother. It creates delicious foam in seconds for lattes, cappuccinos, hot chocolate, and more in just seconds. One Amazon reviewer emphasized that "this makes a huge difference in my morning coffee," adding that "it's amazing how fluffy the milk gets in just like 30 seconds."
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Clip On Strainer
Straining pasta has never been easier thanks to this clip-on device. Just attach the silicone strainer to your pot and pour. It's BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and flexible enough to fit on nearly any pot, pan or bowl. Thousands of shoppers rave about the strainer, with one calling it "such a simple, but genius, gadget" that cuts down on the "mundane process" of cooking.
Meyuewal Jar Opener
If you struggle to open jars and lids, this handy device is about to be a game-changer. It has five openings of different sizes, so no matter what you're opening, you should be able to find the right fit with this grippy silicone gadget. Plus, it also comes with a separate bottle opener with multiple uses.
One Amazon reviewer with arthritis said this gadget has been a huge help, since opening jars has been a difficult task in the past. "This fabulous opener has yet to find a container that it cannot easily open, even bottles of water with heavily sealed caps," they wrote.
KongNai Silicone Collapsible Funnel Set
Transferring both liquids and dry ingredients has never been easier, thanks to these silicone funnels, which come in four sizes. The best part? They're collapsible, so storing them, especially in kitchens with minimal storage space, is a breeze. One Amazon shopper complimented the durability of these funnels after using them while brewing their own iced tea. "[They're] nice and thick and [go] through the dishwasher fine," they wrote. "So happy with [the] durability."
Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest
Ah, the age-old problem of drips and spills from spoons and spatulas. Thanks to this silicone spoon rest, you can avoid messes while keeping all your utensils organized while you're cooking. Plus, it's heat- and stain-resistant. Shoppers rave about this spoon rest, especially its ability to hold several utensils at once. "It is perfect for my cooking needs as I always have 2-4 spoons or forks out during most cooking sessions," one reviewer wrote.
Bear Paws Shredder Claws
Getting the perfect tender and juicy shredded chicken, pork, or beef is easier than ever thanks to these shredder claws. They're made from BPA-free nylon and are heat-resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. They have thousands of five-star ratings, and it's no surprise why, since many compliment the claws for how well they work and how easy they are to clean. "They tear into a roast with simple efficiency, I stab, twist, pull and the meat just comes right off," one shopper wrote.
OXO Good Grips Soft-handled Garlic Press
A good garlic press will take all the hassle out of a task that usually requires meticulous chopping and mincing. This one from OXO Good Grips can crush multiple cloves at once and produces uniform pieces. Thousands of Amazon shoppers say this garlic press makes meal prep far easier. In fact, one reviewer called it "strong, reliable and easy to clean."
Elifana Butter Spreader Knife
Never deal with uneven butter on your toast again thanks to this clever knife. It carves easily spreadable ribbons out of both cold and warm butter. Plus, an extra hole at the tip of the spoon will help you make larger butter ribbons. It's about to be your breakfast time best friend, and reviewers agree. The knife helps "spread [butter] much more easily and doesn't tear the toast," one reviewer wrote.
ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
A meat thermometer is a must-have in any kitchen. This battery-powered version is foldable and has a magnetic backing, so it's convenient to store. It also has a backlit screen that's easy to read and a response time of just three to five seconds. With more than 77,000 five-star ratings, it's clearly a top-choice among Amazon shoppers. "I love the fact that this thermometer reads instantly," one reviewer wrote.
Poromi Herb Scissors
Take the hassle out of chopping herbs with these handy scissors. Five blades ensures an efficient chop, while an included comb makes for easy clean-up. Whether you need herbs while cooking or for a garnish, these scissors will be sure to cut down on tedious chopping time. And Amazon shoppers agree, with many complimenting how these scissors streamline prep time in the kitchen. "They made chopping herbs a breeze. [The scissors] save time and work better than cutting with a knife or regular scissors. Wish I'd had these years ago," one reviewer wrote.
Zulay Metal 2-in-1 Lemon Lime Squeezer
It can be tricky to squeeze every last drop out of citrus fruits while you're cooking or baking. That's why this lemon and lime squeezer is a must-have. It has grooves that help extract as much juice as possible, and it also filters out those pesky seeds. With over 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, you'll want to add this gadget to your cart ASAP. "The Zulay juicer does an outstanding job with minimal effort, and is really easy to rinse off or toss in the dishwasher," one reviewer raved.
Longzon 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener
A knife sharpener is key in order to keep your knives in their best condition. This device has four slots that sharpen, polish, and repair dull knives. Plus, there's a slot that sharpens scissors, too. It also has an easily-graspable handle that stays put while you're working, so sharpening has never been easier. Shoppers agree that this device has helped them in the kitchen, with many complimenting its price and functionality and some saying that it made old knives feel "new again."
NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves
While we're on the topic of knives, a good pair of cut-resistant gloves is a game-changer in the kitchen, especially if you're working on improving your knife skills. These gloves are made from durable polyethylene, spandex, and fiberglass, and come in four sizes. Shoppers say they make chopping and using a mandoline or grater much easier (and safer). "Just used these gloves with a sharp mandolin to make razor-thin shallots for a made-from-scratch green bean casserole for the holidays," one reviewer wrote. "I'm so happy I bought these because they work exceptionally well!"
OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
If avocados are a part of your daily diet, you know how pesky they can be to slice. Luckily, this device makes it easy to cut avocados open, as well as remove the pit and cut the fruit into seven equal-sized pieces. Amazon shoppers emphasize what a difference this tool makes in their routine, with one saying, "If you eat avocados with any regularity, buy this thing!"
Chef'n Zipstrip Herb Zipper
An herb stripper takes all the work out of preparing herbs to use in dishes or as a garnish. All you have to do is insert the stem into one of the holes, depending on the size of the stem, and pull the herb through. You'll be left with perfectly stripped herbs collected in the attached dish. Shoppers rave about how much easier this makes food prepping in the kitchen. "Why didn't I discover this before? [It] makes stripping herbs a snap versus tedious snipping," one reviewer wrote.
OXO Good Grips Handheld Mandoline Slicer
Mandoline slicers are great for achieving ultra-thin vegetable slices, but many are bulky and expensive. This handheld version is just $18, but Amazon shoppers say it does the trick. It even has a food holder with a handle that provides a steady grip and will keep your fingers safe. Reviewers rave about all the dishes they can make thanks to this device, complimenting how easy it is to use. "I was able to thinly slice a five-pound bag of potatoes for scalloped potatoes in about seven minutes with very little effort," one shopper wrote.
KitchenAid Classic Fruit Slicer
Cutting and coring apples can be a chore, but this slicer makes the task much more enjoyable. Ergonomic handles provide a steady grip while sharp blades make cutting and coring a breeze, offering equal-sized slices in no time. "It cuts perfect slices and those slices can be peeled in a jiffy with one small sweep. There is no awkward slicing of a whole apple," one satisfied Amazon shopper wrote.
OXO Good Grips Baker's Dusting Wand
For avid bakers, this dusting wand is a must-have. Simply fill the ball with sugar, cinnamon, cocoa powder, or other spices, and shake it over top of your dish to evenly disperse the topping. Your desserts will get an instant restaurant-quality upgrade, and you can avoid the mess of sprinkling by hand or with a sieve.
Amazon shoppers agree that this small gadget has made a surprising difference in their kitchens. "I know this seems like a simple little tool…but I have found myself using this to make my cooking and baking really beautiful and to keep myself and my cooking space neater," one reviewer wrote.
Yidada Watermelon Windmill Cutter
Slicing watermelons can be a cumbersome task, although this gadget is designed to make the process much simpler. Just adjust the device to the slice size you want, insert it into the melon, and extract — uniform watermelon slices are as easy as that. Amazon shoppers confirm that this gadget lives up to the hype, with many saying that it's useful and worth the money. "I was very leery that this would work as advertised, but it does," one reviewer wrote. "I filled [a] whole container with watermelon in less than five minutes."
Whisk Wiper
Anyone who uses a whisk frequently knows what a mess they can make. Luckily, this simple device eliminates drips and it makes clean-up a breeze. Simply slide the gadget onto whisk when you're ready to use it and it will catch spills and remove excess batter when you're done. Amazon shoppers love this product, and one even called it "genius." They went on to say that they "love that no batter gets wasted when I'm baking and it makes for easier clean-up."
