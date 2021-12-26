20 Under-$20 Kitchen Gadgets That Will Transform Your Kitchen, According to Amazon Customers

If you're looking for tools that will assist you in cooking, baking, or even preparing your morning coffee, we have you covered. Plus, everything on this list is under $20, so you don't have to break the bank to give your kitchen an upgrade. Take the Bear Paws Shredder Claws, for example, which make shredding meat way easier. The dishwasher-safe claws can withstand temperatures of up to 475° Fahrenheit, and a set of two is available for just $11. If you're looking to avoid kitchen messes, you'll want to check out the Zulay Utensil Rest, a silicone pad with slots for four utensils that will catch drips like a pro.