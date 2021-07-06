Tyson Foods Recalls 8.5 Million Lbs. of Frozen and Cooked Chicken Products Due to Listeria Risk

Tyson is issuing a recall.

On Saturday, the food company announced that it is voluntarily recalling about 8.5 million pounds of frozen and cooked chicken products that may have been contaminated with listeria.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The affected products include chicken strips, chicken pizza and pulled chicken breasts that were sold under brand names including Tyson, Jet's Pizza and Casey's General Store, according to Tyson.

Those products were produced at a single facility in Dexter, Missouri, between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, and were distributed to foodservice and retail customers across the United States and Puerto Rico, the company added.

Each package of the affected retail products has the establishment code P-7089. Currently, no other Tyson products are impacted by the recall.

The process of the recall began last month when the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) learned of two individuals who became sick with listeriosis, according to a statement from the FSIS.

Working alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners, the organization learned that there was evidence linking listeria to the Tyson products.

The investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6 and June 5. The FSIS said it will continue to investigate if additional listeriosis cases were linked to the recalled products.

Listeria can cause symptoms such as fever, convulsions, muscle aches and gastrointestinal issues, among others. Pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with a weakened immune system are most in danger of a serious case of the illness, according to the FSIS.

The FSIS is now stating that people should throw away their recalled chicken or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.