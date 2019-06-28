Tyra Banks Is Trying to Trademark 'Smize' Ice Cream

Tyra Banks wants you to smile with your eyes-cream.

The supermodel, 45, coined the phrase “Smize” (or, “smile with your eyes”) back in her days as host of the popular reality competition series America’s Next Top Model. And now, she wants to apply the term to what appears to be a new line of ice cream.

According to a listing United States Patent and Trademark Office, Banks’ company applied on June 21 for the ownership of the term “Smize Cream.”

A rep for Banks did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Banks has spoken openly about her love for ice cream a lot in the past.

Back in May, while covering the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for the first time, Banks spoke out about how the dessert helped her embrace her changing figure.

“I thought I needed to drop 30 pounds. I thought I had to look the same. Then the ice cream called my name,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic of the cover. “Yep, all flavors. From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn’t say no to it when I heard it calling. ‘TyTy, Come eat me…’ from my mom’s freezer.”

“This is me in @si_swimsuit today. Ice Screaming from mountain tops, ‘Screw cookie cutter beauty!’ ” Banks said. “Yes, we should exercise. Stay healthy. Take our vitamins. But sometimes we can give ourselves permission to work out with a scoop of frozen deliciousness in our hands.”

Banks has been one of the leading body image activists in the industry, starting the conversation about unrealistic standards in the industry over a decade ago.

In 2007, after paparazzi photos of Banks on vacation in a swimsuit emerged, critics attacked her apparent weight gain. But Banks fought back, appearing on her talk show and exclaiming, “Kiss my fat a–!”

“I’m happy that the fashion industry is finally catching up,” Banks told PEOPLE last March. “What I’m hoping for is that the Ashley Graham‘s, the Gigi Hadid’s, everyone is just models. Not plus, not short, not trans, not curvy. I just want it to be normal.”

The model also opened up about her weight loss, a result of an ankle injury she sustained in 2017.

“I lost 30 lbs.,” Banks shared with PEOPLE at the time. “Now I’m a different body type. But I don’t feel like I’m betraying people. I’ve still got a–, I’ve still got boobs!”