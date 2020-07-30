Rapper Tyga Launches a Chicken Nugget Virtual Restaurant Chain

Tyga Bites is only available through Grubhub

Tyga is bringing a whole new level of "Taste" to his fans.

While the rapper isn't dropping new music, he is surprising fans with another satisfying project: chicken nuggets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beginning this week, Tyga is launching Tyga Bites — a virtual dining concept that specializes in bite-sized baked chicken nuggets.

The Grammy-nominated artist has partnered with restauranteur Robert Earl and celebrity chef Eric Greenspan to create the "antibiotic-free, oven-baked, boneless chicken bites," which will only be available through Grubhub, according to a press release.

The celebrity-owned business is delivery only and is now available in more than 30 major markets across the country including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, and more. Additional locations are expected to open soon.

Tyga Bites' online menu offers chicken bites with three different spice dusts — all curated by Tyga — including black garlic, lemon black pepper and peri-peri, a mix of tangy, sweet and spicy, the release noted.

Image zoom Tyga Bites

Image zoom Tyga Bites

The boneless bites are also served with the option of 12 different dips, as well as bite-sized chocolate chip cookies, regular or sweet potato Tyga Tots, and several beverage options.

“I wanted to make sure the whole menu, flavors, and even the packaging was on point,” Tyga said in the release. “The bites are baked just right; choose a dip then take a sip! I even threw in some chocolate chip cookies for dessert.”

Earl, who is the founder of Virtual Dining Concepts, said that Tyga's "instincts are spot-on" in creating Tyga Bites.

"Tyga has been an inspiration to collaborate with on this brand," he added."Today begins the independent restaurant revolution."

Grubhub is currently offering free delivery on orders of $15 or more throughout the entire month of August to new and existing customers of Tyga Bites.