Twix Launches Seasoning Blend to Sprinkle its Chocolate Bar Flavors on Anything

Beginning this fall, fans of Twix will be able to sprinkle the flavors of the beloved chocolate bar onto any of their favorite foods.

B&G Foods is releasing its first official seasoning, a Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend that mimics the iconic taste of a Twix candy bar. The seasoning is a mix of the bar's crunchy cookie, soft caramel and milk chocolate flavors.

The Twix seasoning will be available in 13.5 oz. shakers and the possibilities are endless, adding flavor to ice cream, cookies, milkshakes, cream cheese, popcorn, desserts, cocktails, fruit and more.

The company also introduced more creative recipes for those who want to test out the seasoning, including a Twix BBQ sauce for chicken wings, Twix Shakers waffles and more.

"We are thrilled to introduce our first chocolate bar-inspired seasoning blend with the launch of TWIX Shakers Seasoning Blend," said Steve Finnie, B&G Foods brand director, in a release. "Consumers can expect everything they love about the flavors of TWIX in this delicious seasoning. Sweets and seasonings can combine to create a fun new category - and consumers are going to enjoy eating it on their favorite treats!"

Though they have boasted the competition between Left Twix and Right Twix, the company guarantees fans of the chocolate bar won't have to pick a side for the new item.