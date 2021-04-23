We tested out the new bacon hack, and think you should too

Don't Get It Twisted, 'Twisted Bacon' Is the Latest TikTok Trend Worth Trying

Welcome to bacon bliss.

The latest food trend taking over TikTok is "twisted bacon." No one asked for it, but we all definitely deserve it after this past year.

You could argue that bacon is delicious, perfect even, when traditionally prepared in a frying pan. But something about the little nooks and crannies you get from twirling the strips makes for the perfect combination of crispy and chewy. You simply must try it.

It goes like this: Hold one slice of bacon vertically and twist around your pointer finger from the top. Lay flat on a foil-lined baking sheet, and bake at 400° for 25-40 minutes, depending on your desired degree of crispiness.

There are thousands of twisted bacon videos on TikTok, some with over a million likes, but the technique appears to have originated from Abby Durlewanger, the creator behind the @houseofketo TikTok account.

In her latest video explaining the trend, Durlewanger gave some tips for mastering it.

"You can make it tight or loose. If you make it really loose, it's going to be more chewy," she says. "If you make it tight, it'll be crispy."

Durlewanger recommends baking at 400° for 40 minutes, but her pan had a ton of twists packed together. If you're making a smaller batch, you'll likely need to reduce the bake time.

On her @houseofketo account, Durlewanger also shows viewers different ways of seasoning the bacon. In one video she used a blend of salt, pepper, garlic, chipotle and cayenne pepper. In another, she tops with everything bagel seasoning — which is how we tried it when we tested it out.

twisted bacon twisted bacon

Left: Credit: Ana Calderone Right: Credit: Ana Calderone

Bacon is pretty salty as is, so we opted to use an "everything but the salt" seasoning, and it turned out perfect. Our only issue was how hard it was to stop eating them, which is not really an issue at all.

Naturally the "straws" are great for breakfast, but they'd also make for a welcome addition to a charcuterie board. Just display them standing up in a glass jar (like you would a cheese stick).

"My bacon hack has gone viral on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, even your mama's house. She was making bacon yesterday, I saw her!" jokes Durlewanger.