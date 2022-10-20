Turkey prices and availability may be different this Thanksgiving, thanks to the ongoing spread of bird flu and the ongoing inflation crisis.

Currently, there is a 73 percent increase in the price per pound of an eight to 16-pound turkey, according to data shared by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Right now, an average turkey is $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.

Bird flu, which typically spreads during colder months, has affected flocks, with farmers reporting a large number of cases since July — a time when producers generally begin breeding for the holiday season, CNBC reported.

The last avian flu outbreak occurred in 2015, and about 50 million birds were affected, according to USDA data. This year, already 47.6 million birds have been affected, and the illness has been detected in 42 states, the USDA said.

Getty

"It's certainly occurring at a terrible time," Walter Kunisch, a senior commodities strategist at Hilltop Securities, told CNBC in a statement.

"These viruses are occurring with a higher level of frequency," he added. "It seems like this year the [bird flu] is more acute. It's certainly more widespread in terms of the geography."

Alongside bird flu, the increased cost to raise turkeys due to inflation also affects turkey prices. The price of feeding turkeys increased more than 10% from August 2021 to August 2022, according to USDA data.

Turkey prices are now expected to rise come Thanksgiving, though Kunisch told CNBC there is a chance that more turkeys could be added to the market "at the last minute" by suppliers.