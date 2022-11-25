Epic Turkey Sandwiches to Make with Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

The feast doesn't stop after Thanksgiving – get ready for phase two with these hearty, turkey-stuffed sammies

By People Staff
Published on November 25, 2022 01:00 PM
01 of 08

Pulled Turkey with Cranberry Barbecue Sauce

Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Victor Protasio

"I love leftover recipes that are stress-free for us kitchen warriors, because no one wants to cook a full meal on the day after Thanksgiving!" says pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby. The season 2 winner of Food Network's BBQ Brawl combines barbecue sauce, leftover cranberry sauce, brown sugar and lemon juice with shredded day-old turkey to transform Thanksgiving dinner and "avoid palate fatigue."

Get the recipe HERE

02 of 08

Turkey & Croissant Croque Madame

Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Victor Protasio

"While this sandwich seems fancy, there's not much to it!" says food blogger Tieghan Gerard. "The flaky croissants and cheese sauce really set it apart."

Get the recipe HERE

03 of 08

Stuffing & Mashed Potato Latke Sandwich

Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
Victor Protasio

Antoni Porowski wants you to think outside the bun for your day-after-Thanksgiving meal. Instead of bread, the Queer Eye star sandwiches his turkey between two latkes. To make the latkes, the host of Netflix's Easy-Bake Battle uses leftover mashed potatoes and stuffing in place of the typical grated potatoes. The result is "nice and crispy" sandwich, he says.

Get the recipe HERE

04 of 08

Roasted Turkey & Kimchee Melt

thanksgiving leftover recipes
Caitlin Bensel

The partners and chefs at L.A.'s Yangban Society restaurant, Katianna & John Hong, reimagine the classic leftovers sandwich with "gooey, melty cheese and roasted, salty kimchee."

Get the recipe HERE

05 of 08

Turkey, Stuffing & Cranberry Burgers

thanksgiving leftover recipes
Caitlin Bensel

"I love the traditional turkey sandwich with leftovers, but I also love cheeseburgers, so I made a combo of the two," says Linton Hopkins, the chef-owner of the upcoming Holeman and Finch in Asheville, N.C.

Get the recipe HERE

06 of 08

Curried Turkey Salad Sandwich

thanksgiving leftover recipes
Caitlin Bensel

After a long day of cooking for Thanksgiving, Kanchan Koya's turkey salad is an easy, breezy 15 minute recipe.

Get the recipe HERE

07 of 08

Turkey Croque Monsieur

F:PHOTOReady RoomActionsInsert Request48459#Greg DuPree667757.jpg
Greg Dupree

Jacques Pepin's spin on the classic French sandwich calls for sliced turkey, cheddar cheese and baby spinach—and is even better stacked with Turkey Day leftovers like stuffing and vegetables.

Get the recipe HERE

08 of 08

'Fat Pilgrim' Sandwich

Grab Cut Insert Cut F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsTakes DropBox42456A1# Southern Living2377801_Peopl_8350.JPG
Alison Miksch

With a 9-inch hero roll, a little mayonaise and some baked French fries, Entourage's Jerry Ferrara turns Thanksgiving leftovers into an out-of-this-world hoagie.

Get the recipe HERE

