Turkey Hill Has a New Mystery Flavor and Those Who Guess It Could Win Free Ice Cream for Life

The ice cream company has launched its first-ever, limited-edition mystery flavor, with a taste so mysterious they say customers will "probably have to go through more than a few scoops before they guess right."

Flavor detectives will have even more incentive to solve the case. Those who test their luck at guessing can enter for a chance to win free ice cream for life.

"We like to have fun at Turkey Hill and we couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring the unexpected to the freezer aisle," Turkey Hill's VP of Marketing Kriston Ohm said in a statement. "Our new Mystery Flavor is sure to sneak some mystery and intrigue in to homes across the nation—we can't wait for you to try it."