Turkey Hill Has a New Mystery Flavor and Those Who Guess It Could Win Free Ice Cream for Life
Available on shelves now for a limited time, Turkey Hill's mystery ice cream flavor will be revealed later this winter
Turkey Hill is kicking off 2022 with a mysterious new offering.
The ice cream company has launched its first-ever, limited-edition mystery flavor, with a taste so mysterious they say customers will "probably have to go through more than a few scoops before they guess right."
Flavor detectives will have even more incentive to solve the case. Those who test their luck at guessing can enter for a chance to win free ice cream for life.
Simply scan the QR code on the container or visit Turkey Hill's site to submit a pick.
RELATED: There's a Succession-Inspired Ice Cream and It's Named After an Iconic Scene From the Series
"We like to have fun at Turkey Hill and we couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring the unexpected to the freezer aisle," Turkey Hill's VP of Marketing Kriston Ohm said in a statement. "Our new Mystery Flavor is sure to sneak some mystery and intrigue in to homes across the nation—we can't wait for you to try it."
Available on shelves now for a limited time, Turkey Hill's mystery flavor won't stay a mystery for too long. The brand will reveal its identity on March 14.
RELATED: Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Ice Cream Now Exists — Here's How to Get Your Hands on a Pint, If You Dare
Turkey Hill Dairy, which is headquartered in Conestoga, Pennsylvania, dates back to 1931 during the Great Depression when farmer Armor Frey sold bottled milk to his neighbors.
The brand started making ice cream in 1954, expanding its distribution wider in 1981.
A museum-like attraction, called The Turkey Hill Experience, opened in Columbia, Pennsylvania in 2011, paying homage to the company's history while highlighting its ice cream and iced tea-making process.